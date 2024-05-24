Through the Gears: Charlotte Coca-Cola 600 Best Bets

It’s the greatest weekend in motorsports! To celebrate, let’s make some money betting on the NASCAR racing action for one of the crown jewel races, the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday (May 26).

It’s a special weekend for both Tino and this week’s guest, Phil (@FullTankPhil) from the Full Tank with Phil and NASCAR Betting Preview Show podcasts. Tune in to hear what they will be celebrating and be sure to look out for the gold jacket if you’re at the racetrack because Tino will be there live as we look to sweep the month of May with cashing outright winners.

The main storyline heading into this week has been about Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – will any of their post race altercation from the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway transfer over to Charlotte? We break down why the odds for Busch to win are 18-1 despite him having the best average finish in the last three races at this track. For Stenhouse, he’s the guys’ favorite prop play of the week as he was 5-1 for a top-10 finish — he’s had four in the last six races there!

When it comes to building your betting card on race weekends, everyone has some strategies that may contribute to profiting. For Phil, he talks about the hot streak he has had thus far this season: by constructing the different plays around his race-winning manufacturer bet. If he’s riding with Chevy for this one, will it be Martin Truex Jr. (9-1) or Tyler Reddick (8-1) from the Toyota camp who steals it?

