Conquest Racing Expands to GTD Pro for Detroit

Conquest Racing announced Thursday morning (May 23) that instead of taking next weekend off, they will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. To do so, they will move up to the GTD Pro class with their Ferrari 296 GT3.

Regular driver Albert Costa will be in the Ferrari, which has been re-numbered from the No. 34 to the No. 35. He will be joined by Daniel Serra, a Ferrari factory racer.

“I am very happy to be returning to racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for the first time with Conquest Racing,” Serra said in a press release. “I have previously had the opportunity to work with Eric Bachelart back in 2016, and I am excited to work together again. We are putting in the work to be very well prepared for the weekend in Detroit, and doing all we can in hopes of achieving a great result.”

Serra is currently racing part-time in WeatherTech for Risi Competizione. Along with James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, Serra won the Rolex 24 at Daytona in the GTD Pro class. He was leading the points after Sebring, then gave it up when the team skipped WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. In addition to Serra’s IMSA responsibilities, he is full-time in the Stock Car Pro Series in Brazil.

Costa is full-time with Conquest Racing in the GTD class alongside Manny Franco. The duo’s best finish has been a third in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and they currently sit seventh in GTD points. Costa is excited to make the move up.

“This will be a new experience for me,” Costa stated. “I’m looking forward to sharing the car with Daniel [Serra]; as a Ferrari Factory driver he’s coming into the team with a lot of knowledge. This is a great opportunity for both myself and the team, and I’m very thankful to Eric Bachelart, Manny Franco, and Ferrari for the chance to drive in the GTD Pro class.”

The appearance in GTD Pro is scheduled to be a one-off. When the GTD class returns at Watkins Glen in June, the team will be back in the GTD class and Franco back in the car along with Serra and third driver Cedric Sbirrazzuoli.