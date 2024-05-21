Andres Perez de Lara Attempting Truck Debut at Gateway

Andres Perez de Lara will attempt his first start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Spire Motorsports announced May 21.

The 19-year-old Mexico native will drive the No. 7 during the Toyota 200 on June 1.

The effort will be supported with sponsorship from Herdez Brand, Wholly Guacamole, Doña Maria and Telcel.

“I am very thankful and excited for the opportunity to make my NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut with a team like Spire Motorsports, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway,” Perez de Lara said in a team release. “Having Herdez Brand involved in the project makes it even better, especially with all the racing background Herdez has in both USA and Mexico and even in my dad’s racing career. That gives me extra motivation to represent my partners, team and country as best as I can. I’m fully committed to making this chance count and I’m really looking forward to the race.”

Perez de Lara is the 2022 NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion and currently drives full time for Rev Racing in the ARCA Menards Series. He has earned 11 top-five finishes in 26 starts, including one so far this season through five events. Last season, he finished second in points.

“Andres Perez is a very capable young driver and we’re looking forward to seeing how he does behind the wheel of Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado,” Spire President Doug Duchardt added. “This is an exciting opportunity for Spire Motorsports to work with a rising star in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and we think Andres has shown the potential to take the next logical step in the progression of his career. He’ll have the benefit of Brian Pattie calling the shots and a veteran team behind him so we’re confident he’s going to have everything he needs to make the most of the opportunity.”

The No. 7 has won multiple times this season, most recently at Texas Motor Speedway on April 12 with Kyle Busch at the helm.