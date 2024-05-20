As a dominant Joey Logano celebrated with burnouts after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, punches were thrown between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the garage area. That, and Kyle Larson did a double the week before his actual Indianapolis 500 / Coca-Cola 600 double.

Adam Cheek and Michael Massie sit down to discuss everything that went down in and prior to North Wilkesboro, from the scuffles to Larson’s second-row qualifying for the 500 to how new tire options fared at the event.

