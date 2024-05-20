Podcast: Play in new window | Download
As a dominant Joey Logano celebrated with burnouts after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, punches were thrown between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the garage area. That, and Kyle Larson did a double the week before his actual Indianapolis 500 / Coca-Cola 600 double.
Adam Cheek and Michael Massie sit down to discuss everything that went down in and prior to North Wilkesboro, from the scuffles to Larson’s second-row qualifying for the 500 to how new tire options fared at the event.
This “brilliant” idea from the Brian Trust had the same result as their other ideas…well back to the drawing board!
Logano and Brad K. on the front row. Two lead changes for the entire race – Logano and Brad K. That’s how well it went.
Much appreciation to Adam and Michael for the always-great coverage, and thanks to Kyle and Ricky for making the race infinitely more interesting (afterwards)!