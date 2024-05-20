Kyle Busch Running Charlotte Xfinity Race for RCR

Kyle Busch will drive an extra Richard Childress Racing entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway, RCR announced May 20.
Busch will drive the No. 33, a third car for the team in addition to its full-time entries for Jesse Love and Austin Hill.
It will be Busch’s first Xfinity start of the year. He made four starts in 2023, all for Kaulig Racing, earning one top five and three top 10s. He boasts 102 career wins in the series since 2003.
Charlotte marks RCR’s first time in 2024 with a third car.
Busch competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for RCR, earning two top fives and five top 10s in 13 starts.
