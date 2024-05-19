Joey Logano Leads All But 1 Lap in Dominant All-Star Victory

Joey Logano dominated from the pole position in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday (May 19) night.
After battling hard against Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, and Denny Hamlin, Logano led 199 of the 200 laps — the most by one driver in any All-Star race — to claim the $1 million pot.
From the drop of the green flag, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race entertained with aggressive and physical racing. Contact on lap 1 between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led to the No. 8 moving the No. 47 into the outside wall, and out of contention. Stenhouse would then park his Chevrolet in Busch’s pit box out of frustration.
Logano led all 100 laps before the mandatory caution.
When the green flag was waived again, Logano would fight hard to hold off Bell and Hamlin, the latter forcing a three-wide pass attempt after Bell slid up and into Logano.
Shortly after the contact between Bell and Logano, Busch would once again get the field’s attention with two bumps to Ty Gibbs. Gibbs held strong after one bump but lost it off the second.
Logano held the lead until the final scheduled caution on lap 150, where he stayed out. He fielded challenges from Hamlin and Larson in the closing laps, but he ultimately prevailed to score the dominant win.
After the race, Busch returned to his hauler to find Stenhouse waiting. After a brief conversation, Stenhouse connected with multiple punches, triggering a brawl on the No. 8 hauler’s ramp.
Busch was unable to reached for comment by the network.
Next Sunday (May 26), the NASCAR Cup Series returns to points racing with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Coverage will be provided by FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM beginning at 6 p.m. E.T.
