Race Weekend Central
F1 Grand Prix Of Emilia Romagna Qualifying

(Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images via Red Bull Content Pool)

Max Verstappen Equals Ayrton Senna Record with Pole in Imola

Alex Gintz

Max Verstappen took a record-matching eighth consecutive pole during Saturday’s (May 18) qualifying for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen was followed on the charts by McLaren sophomore Oscar Piastri, with Piastri’s teammate and F1’s newest race winner, Lando Norris, coming in third.

“A really difficult weekend so far, even this morning,” “So I’m incredibly happy to be on pole here, I didn’t expect that. But we made some final changes before qualifying and they seemed to make it feel a bit better, I could push a bit harder. And this track is unbelievable … I’m still pumping, the adrenaline is very high.”

“It’s of course a great start to the year, but also very special,” Verstappen said when asked what it meant to match legend Ayrton Senna’s record of eight consecutive poles. “It’s 30 years since he passed away at this track, so of course I’m very pleased to get pole here and in a way, it’s a nice memory to him. He was an incredible Formula 1 driver, especially in qualifying laps.”

Like the rest of the day, the top-10 shootout was a clean session with no major on-track incidents.

Q3

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.33Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing RBPT Honda1:14.746
2.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.000s
3.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes+0.000s
4.16Charles LeclercFerrari+0.000s
5.55Carlos SainzFerrari+0.000s
6.63George RussellMercedes+0.000s
7.22Yuki Tsunoda RB RBPT Honda+0.000s
8.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.000s
9.3Daniel RicciardoRB RBPT Honda+0.000s
10.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+0.000s
Q2

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing RBPT Honda+0.015s
12.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.215s
13.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.301s
14.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.509s
15.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+0.690s

Q1

Piastri and Magnussen made up the only incident of note for the day when the McLaren driver appeared to impede Magnussen on a fast lap. Piastri was assessed a three-place grid penalty hours later.

Pos.Driver No.DriverTeamTime from Advancing
16.77Valtteri BottasKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.022s
17.2Logan SargeantWilliams Mercedes+0.127s
18.24Zhou GuanyuKICK Sauber Ferrari+0.230s
19.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.250s
20.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.313s

2024 F1 Imola Qualifying Results

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will begin Sunday, May 19, at 9 a.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.

Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.

