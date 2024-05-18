Max Verstappen Equals Ayrton Senna Record with Pole in Imola

Max Verstappen took a record-matching eighth consecutive pole during Saturday’s (May 18) qualifying for the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen was followed on the charts by McLaren sophomore Oscar Piastri, with Piastri’s teammate and F1’s newest race winner, Lando Norris, coming in third.

“A really difficult weekend so far, even this morning,” “So I’m incredibly happy to be on pole here, I didn’t expect that. But we made some final changes before qualifying and they seemed to make it feel a bit better, I could push a bit harder. And this track is unbelievable … I’m still pumping, the adrenaline is very high.”



“It’s of course a great start to the year, but also very special,” Verstappen said when asked what it meant to match legend Ayrton Senna’s record of eight consecutive poles. “It’s 30 years since he passed away at this track, so of course I’m very pleased to get pole here and in a way, it’s a nice memory to him. He was an incredible Formula 1 driver, especially in qualifying laps.”

Like the rest of the day, the top-10 shootout was a clean session with no major on-track incidents.

Q3

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda 1:14.746 2. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.000s 3. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.000s 4. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.000s 5. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.000s 6. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.000s 7. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB RBPT Honda +0.000s 8. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.000s 9. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB RBPT Honda +0.000s 10. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.000s

Q2

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing RBPT Honda +0.015s 12. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.215s 13. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.301s 14. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.509s 15. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +0.690s

Q1

Piastri and Magnussen made up the only incident of note for the day when the McLaren driver appeared to impede Magnussen on a fast lap. Piastri was assessed a three-place grid penalty hours later.

⏪ Rewind to Q1



Magnussen finds a slow moving Piastri on the racing line around Turns 2 & 3



Will that be costly for the Aussie?#F1 #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/LNQ4ji4IHY — Formula 1 (@F1) May 18, 2024

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.022s 17. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.127s 18. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.230s 19. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.250s 20. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.313s

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will begin Sunday, May 19, at 9 a.m. ET with coverage on ESPN.