2024 Indianapolis 500 Saturday Qualifying Live Report

Welcome! This will serve as a live update hub for Saturday (May 18) qualifying for the 108th Indianapolis 500.

All 34 cars drew their spot in the qualifying order Friday evening and will go out one at a time for their four-lap qualifying run.

The updates will come as cars complete their runs with the most recent runs at the top of the listing.

The Procedure:

Each car will complete a four lap qualifying run with their average speed across all four laps serving as their qualifying speed. The fastest 12 qualifiers will re-qualify Sunday. then the top 6 qualifiers will end the weekend competing in the Fast 6 Shootout for the pole. Positions 13-30 will be locked into their current positions on Saturday, 1-12 and 31-33 on Sunday. Each entry is guaranteed one attempt to qualify and multiple attempts can be made Saturday.

The bottom four on the speed chart on Saturday will participate in a special qualifying session on Sunday, which will determine the 11th and final row of the race. It will also determine the lone car and driver that will not qualify for the race.

The Lanes:

After a car has completed an attempt, they may make a second attempt at qualifying. However, there is a choice that all teams are allowed to make. Going into the Normal Lane means that a team may make an attempt without withdrawing their qualifying speed. If their new attempt is faster, that will be their new speed. If it is slower, nothing happens. However, if a team wants to get on track immediately, they can go into the Fast Lane and bypass the Normal Lane.

That decision comes with a price. A car that leaves this lane for a qualifying run must withdraw their previous speed. If their run is slower, the gamble will not have paid off.

Once again, scroll down for the earlier qualifying attempts. The grid will be updated every half-hour. Scroll to the bottom if you want to read this in chronological order. All timestamps are listed in local (ET) time of the track.

Competing for the Fast 12:

12 3 2

7 27 17

60 14 75

5 21 23

Locked into their starting positions:

26 10 6

11 20 4

98 06 9

78 41 33

66 77 8

45 24 30

Competing in the Last Row Shootout:

Marcus Ericsson

Graham Rahal

Katherine Legge

Nolan Siegel

(5:50 PM) Graham Rahal makes it onto the track with mere seconds to go before the qualifying gun goes off.

Lap 1: 230.133 mph



The run is abandoned after one lap.

(5:45 PM) Rinus VeeKay is the 73rd car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet. He is currently 29th but is going from the first lane and will withdraw his time.

Lap 1: 233.448 mph

Lap 2: 232.614 mph

Lap 3: 231.957 mph

Lap 4: 231.663 mph

Average: 232.419 mph

Rinus VeeKay bumped his way into the Fast 12 shootout, improving to 11th place.

(5:42 PM) Katherine Legge is the 72nd car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 230.649 mph

Lap 2: 230.430 mph



Legge’s run has been abandoned on Lap 3.

(5:36 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 71st car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

Lap 1: 231.333 mph

Lap 2: 230.589 mph

Lap 3: 230.644 mph

Lap 4: 230.495 mph

Average: 230.765 mph

Ericsson does not make the Top 30.

(5:34 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 70th car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Siegel’s run is abandoned on the first lap.

(5:31 PM) Agustin Canapino is the 69th car to qualify in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Lap 1: 233.267 mph

Lap 2: 232.975 mph

Lap 3: 221.360 mph



Canapino abandons his run, mechanical issue.

Grid at 5:30 PM

12 3 2

7 27 17

60 14 75

5 23 26

————-

10 6 11

20 4 98

06 9 78

4133 66

77 8 45

24 21 30

(5:25 PM) Graham Rahal is the 68th car to qualify in the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 231.259 mph

Lap 2: 230.623 mph

Lap 3: 230.467 mph

Lap 4: 230.394 mph

Average: 230.685 mph

Graham Rahal does not make the top 30 with that run.

(5:20 PM) Pietro Fittipaldi is the 67th car to qualify in the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 231.444 mph

Lap 2: 230.799 mph

Lap 3: 230.584 mph

Lap 4: 230.671 mph

Average: 230.874 mph

Fittipaldi does not improve his time, he remains 30th at 231.100 mph.

(5:16 PM) Scott Dixon is the 66th car to qualify in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.305 mph

Lap 2: 231.629 mph

Lap 3: 231.352 mph



Dixon abandons his run on the fourth lap.

(5:11 PM) Ed Carpenter is the 65th car to qualify in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.771 mph

Lap 2: 231.676 mph



Carpenter abandons his run.

(5:06 PM) Christian Rasmussen is the 64th car to qualify in the No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.074 mph

Lap 2: 229.438 mph

Lap 3: 231.577 mph



Rasmussen abandons his run.

(5:03 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 63rd car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda.

Lap 1: 231.392 mph

Lap 2: 230.581 mph

Lap 3: 229.667 mph



Ericsson’s run has been abandoned.

Grid at 5:02 PM

12 3 2

7 21 17

60 14 75

5 23 26

————–

10 6 11

20 4 98

06 9 78

41 33 66

77 8 45

24 21 30

(4:57 PM) Ryan Hunter-Reay is the 62nd car to qualify in the No. 23 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.740 mph

Lap 2: 232.539 mph

Lap 3: 232.376 mph

Lap 4: 231.886 mph

Average: 232.385 mph

Hunter-Reay improves from 22nd to 11th, bumping Alex Palou from the Fast 12 shootout.

(4:54 PM) Katherine Legge is the 61st car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 230.968 mph

Lap 2: 230.682 mph



The attempt is abandoned.

(4:49 PM) Colton Herta is the 60th car to qualify in the No. 26 Andretti Global Honda.

Lap 1: 233.039 mph

Lap 2: 232.440 mph

Lap 3: 231.946 mph

Lap 4: 231.842 mph

Average: 232.316 mph

Herta improves from 12th to 11th, putting Alex Palou on the bubble of the Fast 12 shootout.

(4:44 PM) Conor Daly is the 59th car to qualify in the No. 24 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.299 mph

Lap 2: 232.023 mph

Lap 3: 231.458 mph

Lap 4: 228.616 mph

Average: 231.090 mph

Daly was on pace to improve several positions but the final lap had a large drop off. He does not improve his time. Possible mechanical trouble.

(4:41 PM) Kyle Larson is the 58th car to qualify in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren/Hendrick Chevrolet

Lap 1: 233.499 mph

Larson abandons his run after his first lap per team instructions.

(4:37 PM) Alexander Rossi is the 57th car to qualify in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Lap 1: 233.636 mph

Lap 2: 233.134 mph

Lap 3: 232.895 mph

Lap 4: 232.612 mph

Average: 233.069 mph

Rossi remains fourth fastest.

(4:32 PM) Callum Ilott is the 56th car to qualify in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Lap 1: 233.012 mph

Lap 2: 232.663 mph

Lap 3: 231.892 mph

Lap 4: 231.361 mph

Average: 232.230 mph

Ilott improves to 13th position, .006 mph slower than Colton Herta in 12th.

Grid as of 4:32 PM

12 3 2

7 27 17

60 14 75

————–

5 10 26

11 20 4

98 06 9

78 41 6

23 33 66

77 8 45

24 21 30

(4:27 PM) Pato O’Ward is the 55th car to qualify in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.003 mph

Lap 2: 232.595 mph

Lap 3: 232.186 mph

Lap 4: 231.956 mph

Average: 232.434 mph

Pato O’Ward improves to 10th place, bumping Marcus Armstrong out of the Fast 12 and putting Colton Herta on the bubble of the Fast 12 shootout.

(4:24 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 54th car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 228.841 mph



Race control waves off his run after one lap.

(4:19 PM) Christian Lundgaard is the 53rd car to qualify in the No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 231.725 mph

Lap 2: 231.284 mph

Lap 3: 231.143 mph

Lap 4: 230.480 mph

Average: 231.157 mph

Lundgaard does not improve upon his average and maintains his position of 27th.

(4:13 PM) Katherine Legge is the 52nd car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 230.944 mph

Lap 2: 231.063 mph

Lap 3: 230.781 mph

Lap 4: 230.535 mph

Average: 230.830 mph

Legge does not get into the top 30 with that average.

(4:09 PM) Graham Rahal is the 51st car to qualify in the No. 15 Rahal Lettermn Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 230.675 mph

Lap 2: 230.532 mph

Lap 3: 230.196 mph

Lap 4: 230.153 mph

Average: 230.388 mph

The grid as it is now:

12-3-2

7-27-17

60-14-75

10-26-11

________

20-4-98

06-9-78

5-41-6

23-33-66

77-8-45

24-21-30

_______

15-51-28-18



(3:59 PM) Sting Ray Robb is the 50th car to qualify in the No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 232.130 mph

Lap 2: 231.866 mph

Lap 3: 231.750 mph

Lap 4: 231.560 mph

Average: 231.826 mph, this replaces his last attempt.

(3:55 PM) Rinus Veekay is the 49th car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet. This is his third attempt, but he didn’t have any times on the board.

Lap 1: 231.686 mph

Lap 2: 231.364 mph

Lap 3: 231.016 mph

Lap 4: 230.600 mph

Average: 231.166 mph

(3:50 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 48th car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda. This is his third attempt.

Lap 1: 230.612 mph

Lap 2: 230.533 mph

Lap 3: 230.231 mph

Lap 4: 229.993 mph

Average: 230.342 mph. This does not replace his previous attempts.

(3:38 PM) Pato O’Ward is the 47th car to qualify in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This is his second attempt of the day.

Lap 1: 232.459 mph

Lap 2: 231.866 mph

Lap 3: 231.717 mph

Lap 4: 231.292 mph

Average: 231.833 mph. This replaces his last attempt.

(3:36 PM) Helio Castroneves is the 46th car to qualify in the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 231.922 mph

Lap 2: 231.670 mph

Lap 3: 231.514 mph

The attempt was waved off after it was too slow.

The grid as it is now:

12-3-2

7-27-17

60-14-75

10-26-11

________

13-4-98

06-9-78

6-23-33

66-77-8

45-41-24

30-28-5

_________

15

(3:28 PM) Rinus Veekay is the 45th car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet. This is his second attempt after crashing out on his last run.

This was just a test run, it was not competitive and it was waved off after two laps.

(3:24 PM) Takuma Sato is the 44th car to qualify in the No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 233.275 mph

Lap 2: 232.717 mph

Lap 3: 231.921 mph

Lap 4: 231.984 mph

Average: 232.473 mph, which replaces his first run.

(3:09 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 43rd car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 228.541 mph

Lap 2: 228.440 mph

Lap 3: 228.270 mph

Lap 4: 227.854 mph

Average: 228.276 mph

(2:49 PM) Marco Andretti is the 42nd car to qualify in the No. 98 Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda. This is his second attempt

He aborted the run before completing a lap due to being too slow.

(2:48 PM) Tom Blomqvist is the 41st car to qualify in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Honda. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 232.021 mph

Lap 2: 231.755 mph

Lap 3: 231.460 mph

Lap 4: 231.077 mph

Average: 231.578 mph

This replaces his previous attempt.

(2:42 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 40th car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 230.943 mph

Lap 2: 230.440 mph

Lap 3: 229.913 mph

He gave up the attempt due to not improving his speed.

(2:37 PM) Agustin Canapino is the 39th car to qualify in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 232.019 mph

Lap 2: 231.532 mph

Lap 3: 231.343 mph

Canapino was waved off due to not improving on his previous speeds.

(2:35 PM) Callum Illott is the 38th car to qualify in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This is his second attempt, the first attempt was disallowed after a technical infringement in post-qualifying inspection.

Lap 1: 231.984 mph

Lap 2: 231.660 mph

Lap 3: 231.585 mph

Lap 4: 231.684 mph

Average: 231.728 mph

The grid as of now:

12-3-2

7-27-17

60-14-10

26-11-75

________

20-4-98

06-9-78

6-23-33

77-8-45

66-41-24

30-28-51

________

15

(2:28 PM) Scott Dixon is the 37th car to qualify in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.347 mph

Lap 2: 232.280 mph

Lap 3: 231.690 mph

Lap 4: 231.091 mph

Average: 231.851 mph

(2:25 PM) Romain Grosjean is the 36th car to qualify in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 231.583 mph

Lap 2: 231.256 mph

Lap 3: 231.127 mph



The run was cut short due to Grosjean not going faster than his past run.

(2:19 PM) Kyle Kirkwood is the 35th car to qualify in the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 232.573 mph

Lap 2: 232.324 mph

Lap 3: 232.031 mph

Yellow flag came out to cut the attempt short due to Kirkwood not going any faster.

(2:13 PM) Kyle Larson is the 34th car to qualify in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.

Lap 1: 232.951 mph

Lap 2: 232.796 mph

Lap 3: 232.395 mph

Lap 4: 232.114 mph

Average: 232.563 mph

This replaces his previous attempt.

(2:09 PM) Pato O’Ward is the 33rd car to qualify in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 227.611 mph

Lap 2: 230.241 mph

Lap 3: 230.934 mph

Lap 4: 230.603 mph

Average: 229.840 mph

O’Ward had engine issues on his run, especially on the first lap.

(2:02 PM) Ryan Hunter-Reay is the 32nd car to qualify in the No. 23 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.313 mph

Lap 2: 231.796 mph

Lap 3: 231.399 mph

Lap 4: 231.275 mph

Average: 231.695 mph

Grid so far:

12-3-2

7-27-60

14-10-26

11-75-20

4-98-06

78-23-33

77-8-45

66-41-24

30-28-51

15-18

(1:56 PM) Alexander Rossi is the 31st car to qualify in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.493 mph

Lap 2: 232.854 mph

Lap 3: 232.844 mph

Lap 4: 232.659 mph

Average: 232.962 mph

(1:30 PM) Brief yellow for track inspection.

(1:28 PM) Helio Castroneves is the 30th car to qualify in the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.050 mph

Lap 2: 231.858 mph

Lap 3: 231.850 mph

Lap 4: 231.726 mph

Average: 231.871 mph

(1:23 PM) Graham Rahal is the 29th car to qualify in the No. 15 Rahal Lettterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 230.657 mph

Lap 2: 230.527 mph

Lap 3: 230.021 mph

Lap 4: 229.729 mph

Average: 230.233 mph

Rahal is complaining about an issue with the engine.

(1:18 PM) Christian Rasmussen is the 28th car to qualify in the No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.343 mph

Lap 2: 232.076 mph

Lap 3: 230.789 mph

Lap 4: 231. 527 mph

Average: 231.682 mph

(1:15 PM) Colton Herta is the 27th car to qualify in the No. 26 Andretti Global w/Curb-Agajanian Honda.

Lap 1: 232.368 mph

Lap 2: 232.411 mph

Lap 3: 232.319 mph

Lap 4: 231.848 mph

Average: 232.236 mph

(1:09 PM) Sting Ray Robb is the 26th car to qualify in the No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.092 mph

Lap 2: 231.114 mph

Lap 3: 231.236 mph

Lap 4: 230.944 mph

Average: 231.346 mph

(1:04 PM) Takuma Sato is the 25th car to qualify in the No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.357 mph

Lap 2: 232.320 mph

Lap 3: 231.968 mph

Lap 4: 231.915 mph

Average: 232.140 mph

(1:01 PM) Alex Palou is the 24th car to qualify in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.615 mph

Lap 2: 232.281 mph

Lap 3: 232.228 mph

Lap 4: 232.100 mph

Average: 232.306 mph

The No. 6 of Callum Illot has had his time disqualified due to a post qualifying infraction. The Left rear wheel offset was out of spec.

Grid so far:

12-3-2

27-60-14

10-11-20

4-98-78

77-8-45

66-24-30

28-51-18

(12:56 PM) Felix Rosenqvist is the 23rd car to qualify in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.878 mph

Lap 2: 232.632 mph

Lap 3: 232.500 mph

Lap 4: 232.179 mph

Average: 232.547 mph

(12:52 PM) Tom Blomqvist is the 22nd car to qualify in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 231.605 mph

Lap 2: 231.420 mph

Lap 3: 231.365 mph

Lap 4: 231.222 mph

Average: 231.403 mph

(12:45 PM) Pietro Fittipaldi is the 21st car to qualify in the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 231.471 mph

Lap 2: 231.115 mph

Lap 3: 231.080 mph

Lap 4: 230.735 mph

Average: 231.100 mph

(12:41 PM) Conor Daly is the 20th car to qualify in the No. 24 Dreyer Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 231.901 mph

Lap 2: 231.575 mph

Lap 3: 231.370 mph

Lap 4: 230.134 mph

Average: 231.243 mph

(12:36 PM) Katherine Legge is the 19th car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 230.469 mph

Lap 2: 230.355 mph

Lap 3: 230.421 mph

Lap 4: 229.732 mph

Average: 230.244 mph

(12:33 PM) Ed Carpenter is the 18th car to qualify in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.988 mph

Lap 2: 232.092 mph

Lap 3: 231.358 mph

Lap 4: 231.638 mph

Average: 232.017 mph

The grid:



12-3-2

27-14-11

20-6-4

98-78-77

8-45-28

18

(12:27 PM) Marco Andretti is the 17th car to qualify in the No. 98 Andretti Global Honda.

Lap 1: 232.050 mph

Lap 2: 231.917 mph

Lap 3: 231.916 mph

Lap 4: 231.679 mph

Average: 231.890 mph

(12:23 PM) Linus Lundqvist is the 16th car to qualify in the No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 231.898 mph

Lap 2: 231.614 mph

Lap 3: 231.471 mph

Lap 4: 231.043mph

Average: 231.506 mph

(12:18 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 15th car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda.

Lap 1: 230.955 mph

Lap 2: 230.684 mph

Lap 3: 230.479 mph

Lap 4: 230.294 mphh

Average: 230.603 mph

(12:09 PM) Christian Lundgaard is the 14th car to qualify in the No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 231.763 mph

Lap 2: 231.649 mph

Lap 3: 231.239 mph

Lap 4: 231.211 mph

Average: 231.465 mph

(12:05 PM) Santino Ferrucci is the 13th car to qualify in the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.690 mph

Lap 2: 232.840 mph

Lap 3: 232.400 mph

Lap 4: 232.054 mph

Average: 232.496 mph

(12:01 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 12th car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 226.900 mph

Lap 2: 227.087 mph

Lap 3: 226.599 mph

Lap 4: 225.902 mph

Average: 226.621 mph

The grid as of noon ET:

12 3 2

27 11 6

4 78 77

(11:56 AM) Marcus Armstrong is the 11th car to qualify in the No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.400 mph

Lap 2: 232.317 mph

Lap 3: 232.208 mph

Lap 4: 231.805 mph

Average: 232.183 mph

(11:51 AM) Josef Newgarden is the 10th car to qualify in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.528 mph

Lap 2: 233.298 mph

Lap 3: 233.219 mph

Lap 4: 233.127 mph

Average: 233.293 mph

Team Penske currently has all three cars on the front row.

(11:47 AM) Will Power is the ninth car to qualify in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Lap 1: 234.030 mph

Lap 2: 233.829 mph

Lap 3: 233.628 mph

Lap 4: 233.546 mph

Average: 233.758 mph

Will Power is the fastest car so far in qualifying.

(11:42 AM) Callum Ilott is the eighth car to qualify in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.420 mph

Lap 2: 231.954 mph

Lap 3: 231.738 mph

Lap 4: 231.870 mph

Average: 231.995 mph

Ilott is now provisionally on the outside of the front row.

(11:38 AM) Agustin Canapino is the seventh car to qualify in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.414 mph

Lap 2: 232.041 mph

Lap 3: 231.565 mph

Lap 4: 231.370 mph

Average: 231.847 mph

(11:32 AM) Kyle Larson is the sixth car to qualify in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren/Hendrick Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 232.719 mph

Lap 2: 232.381 mph

Lap 3: 232.299 mph

Lap 4:

Kyle Larson has aborted his run.

Current grid:

3 27 4

77

(11:27 AM) Romain Grosjean is the fifth car to qualify in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 231.858 mph

Lap 2: 231.731 mph

Lap 3: 231.399 mph

Lap 4: 231.069 mph

Average: 231.514 mph

(11:15 AM) Rinus VeeKay is the fourth car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.

VeeKay crashed on his first lap. Attempt aborted.

(11:09 AM) Kyffin Simpson is the third car to qualify in the No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Lap 1: 232.133 mph

Lap 2: 231.898 mph

Lap 3: 231.973 mph

Lap 4: 231.794 mph

Average: 231.948 mph

(11:04 AM) Scott McLaughlin is the second car to qualify in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Lap 1: 233.533 mph

Lap 2: 233.404 mph

Lap 3: 233.299 mph

Lap 4: 233.094 mph

Average: 233.332 mph

(11:00 AM) Kyle Kirkwood is the first car to qualify in the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda.

Lap 1: 232.964 mph

Lap 2: 232.961 mph

Lap 3: 232.605 mph

Lap 4: 232.524 mph

Average: 232.764 mph

