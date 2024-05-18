2024 Indianapolis 500 Saturday Qualifying Live Report

Welcome! This will serve as a live update hub for Saturday (May 18) qualifying for the 108th Indianapolis 500.
All 34 cars drew their spot in the qualifying order Friday evening and will go out one at a time for their four-lap qualifying run.
The updates will come as cars complete their runs with the most recent runs at the top of the listing.
The Procedure:
Each car will complete a four lap qualifying run with their average speed across all four laps serving as their qualifying speed. The fastest 12 qualifiers will re-qualify Sunday. then the top 6 qualifiers will end the weekend competing in the Fast 6 Shootout for the pole. Positions 13-30 will be locked into their current positions on Saturday, 1-12 and 31-33 on Sunday. Each entry is guaranteed one attempt to qualify and multiple attempts can be made Saturday.
The bottom four on the speed chart on Saturday will participate in a special qualifying session on Sunday, which will determine the 11th and final row of the race. It will also determine the lone car and driver that will not qualify for the race.
The Lanes:
After a car has completed an attempt, they may make a second attempt at qualifying. However, there is a choice that all teams are allowed to make. Going into the Normal Lane means that a team may make an attempt without withdrawing their qualifying speed. If their new attempt is faster, that will be their new speed. If it is slower, nothing happens. However, if a team wants to get on track immediately, they can go into the Fast Lane and bypass the Normal Lane.
That decision comes with a price. A car that leaves this lane for a qualifying run must withdraw their previous speed. If their run is slower, the gamble will not have paid off.
Once again, scroll down for the earlier qualifying attempts. The grid will be updated every half-hour. Scroll to the bottom if you want to read this in chronological order. All timestamps are listed in local (ET) time of the track.
Competing for the Fast 12:
12 3 2
7 27 17
60 14 75
5 21 23
Locked into their starting positions:
26 10 6
11 20 4
98 06 9
78 41 33
66 77 8
45 24 30
Competing in the Last Row Shootout:
Marcus Ericsson
Graham Rahal
Katherine Legge
Nolan Siegel
(5:50 PM) Graham Rahal makes it onto the track with mere seconds to go before the qualifying gun goes off.
Lap 1: 230.133 mph
The run is abandoned after one lap.
(5:45 PM) Rinus VeeKay is the 73rd car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet. He is currently 29th but is going from the first lane and will withdraw his time.
Lap 1: 233.448 mph
Lap 2: 232.614 mph
Lap 3: 231.957 mph
Lap 4: 231.663 mph
Average: 232.419 mph
Rinus VeeKay bumped his way into the Fast 12 shootout, improving to 11th place.
(5:42 PM) Katherine Legge is the 72nd car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 230.649 mph
Lap 2: 230.430 mph
Legge’s run has been abandoned on Lap 3.
(5:36 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 71st car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
Lap 1: 231.333 mph
Lap 2: 230.589 mph
Lap 3: 230.644 mph
Lap 4: 230.495 mph
Average: 230.765 mph
Ericsson does not make the Top 30.
(5:34 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 70th car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.
Siegel’s run is abandoned on the first lap.
(5:31 PM) Agustin Canapino is the 69th car to qualify in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Lap 1: 233.267 mph
Lap 2: 232.975 mph
Lap 3: 221.360 mph
Canapino abandons his run, mechanical issue.
Grid at 5:30 PM
12 3 2
7 27 17
60 14 75
5 23 26
————-
10 6 11
20 4 98
06 9 78
4133 66
77 8 45
24 21 30
(5:25 PM) Graham Rahal is the 68th car to qualify in the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 231.259 mph
Lap 2: 230.623 mph
Lap 3: 230.467 mph
Lap 4: 230.394 mph
Average: 230.685 mph
Graham Rahal does not make the top 30 with that run.
(5:20 PM) Pietro Fittipaldi is the 67th car to qualify in the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 231.444 mph
Lap 2: 230.799 mph
Lap 3: 230.584 mph
Lap 4: 230.671 mph
Average: 230.874 mph
Fittipaldi does not improve his time, he remains 30th at 231.100 mph.
(5:16 PM) Scott Dixon is the 66th car to qualify in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.305 mph
Lap 2: 231.629 mph
Lap 3: 231.352 mph
Dixon abandons his run on the fourth lap.
(5:11 PM) Ed Carpenter is the 65th car to qualify in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.771 mph
Lap 2: 231.676 mph
Carpenter abandons his run.
(5:06 PM) Christian Rasmussen is the 64th car to qualify in the No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.074 mph
Lap 2: 229.438 mph
Lap 3: 231.577 mph
Rasmussen abandons his run.
(5:03 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 63rd car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda.
Lap 1: 231.392 mph
Lap 2: 230.581 mph
Lap 3: 229.667 mph
Ericsson’s run has been abandoned.
Grid at 5:02 PM
12 3 2
7 21 17
60 14 75
5 23 26
————–
10 6 11
20 4 98
06 9 78
41 33 66
77 8 45
24 21 30
(4:57 PM) Ryan Hunter-Reay is the 62nd car to qualify in the No. 23 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.740 mph
Lap 2: 232.539 mph
Lap 3: 232.376 mph
Lap 4: 231.886 mph
Average: 232.385 mph
Hunter-Reay improves from 22nd to 11th, bumping Alex Palou from the Fast 12 shootout.
(4:54 PM) Katherine Legge is the 61st car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 230.968 mph
Lap 2: 230.682 mph
The attempt is abandoned.
(4:49 PM) Colton Herta is the 60th car to qualify in the No. 26 Andretti Global Honda.
Lap 1: 233.039 mph
Lap 2: 232.440 mph
Lap 3: 231.946 mph
Lap 4: 231.842 mph
Average: 232.316 mph
Herta improves from 12th to 11th, putting Alex Palou on the bubble of the Fast 12 shootout.
(4:44 PM) Conor Daly is the 59th car to qualify in the No. 24 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.299 mph
Lap 2: 232.023 mph
Lap 3: 231.458 mph
Lap 4: 228.616 mph
Average: 231.090 mph
Daly was on pace to improve several positions but the final lap had a large drop off. He does not improve his time. Possible mechanical trouble.
(4:41 PM) Kyle Larson is the 58th car to qualify in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren/Hendrick Chevrolet
Lap 1: 233.499 mph
Larson abandons his run after his first lap per team instructions.
(4:37 PM) Alexander Rossi is the 57th car to qualify in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Lap 1: 233.636 mph
Lap 2: 233.134 mph
Lap 3: 232.895 mph
Lap 4: 232.612 mph
Average: 233.069 mph
Rossi remains fourth fastest.
(4:32 PM) Callum Ilott is the 56th car to qualify in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Lap 1: 233.012 mph
Lap 2: 232.663 mph
Lap 3: 231.892 mph
Lap 4: 231.361 mph
Average: 232.230 mph
Ilott improves to 13th position, .006 mph slower than Colton Herta in 12th.
Grid as of 4:32 PM
12 3 2
7 27 17
60 14 75
————–
5 10 26
11 20 4
98 06 9
78 41 6
23 33 66
77 8 45
24 21 30
(4:27 PM) Pato O’Ward is the 55th car to qualify in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.003 mph
Lap 2: 232.595 mph
Lap 3: 232.186 mph
Lap 4: 231.956 mph
Average: 232.434 mph
Pato O’Ward improves to 10th place, bumping Marcus Armstrong out of the Fast 12 and putting Colton Herta on the bubble of the Fast 12 shootout.
(4:24 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 54th car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 228.841 mph
Race control waves off his run after one lap.
(4:19 PM) Christian Lundgaard is the 53rd car to qualify in the No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 231.725 mph
Lap 2: 231.284 mph
Lap 3: 231.143 mph
Lap 4: 230.480 mph
Average: 231.157 mph
Lundgaard does not improve upon his average and maintains his position of 27th.
(4:13 PM) Katherine Legge is the 52nd car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 230.944 mph
Lap 2: 231.063 mph
Lap 3: 230.781 mph
Lap 4: 230.535 mph
Average: 230.830 mph
Legge does not get into the top 30 with that average.
(4:09 PM) Graham Rahal is the 51st car to qualify in the No. 15 Rahal Lettermn Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 230.675 mph
Lap 2: 230.532 mph
Lap 3: 230.196 mph
Lap 4: 230.153 mph
Average: 230.388 mph
The grid as it is now:
12-3-2
7-27-17
60-14-75
10-26-11
________
20-4-98
06-9-78
5-41-6
23-33-66
77-8-45
24-21-30
_______
15-51-28-18
(3:59 PM) Sting Ray Robb is the 50th car to qualify in the No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 232.130 mph
Lap 2: 231.866 mph
Lap 3: 231.750 mph
Lap 4: 231.560 mph
Average: 231.826 mph, this replaces his last attempt.
(3:55 PM) Rinus Veekay is the 49th car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet. This is his third attempt, but he didn’t have any times on the board.
Lap 1: 231.686 mph
Lap 2: 231.364 mph
Lap 3: 231.016 mph
Lap 4: 230.600 mph
Average: 231.166 mph
(3:50 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 48th car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda. This is his third attempt.
Lap 1: 230.612 mph
Lap 2: 230.533 mph
Lap 3: 230.231 mph
Lap 4: 229.993 mph
Average: 230.342 mph. This does not replace his previous attempts.
(3:38 PM) Pato O’Ward is the 47th car to qualify in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This is his second attempt of the day.
Lap 1: 232.459 mph
Lap 2: 231.866 mph
Lap 3: 231.717 mph
Lap 4: 231.292 mph
Average: 231.833 mph. This replaces his last attempt.
(3:36 PM) Helio Castroneves is the 46th car to qualify in the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 231.922 mph
Lap 2: 231.670 mph
Lap 3: 231.514 mph
The attempt was waved off after it was too slow.
The grid as it is now:
12-3-2
7-27-17
60-14-75
10-26-11
________
13-4-98
06-9-78
6-23-33
66-77-8
45-41-24
30-28-5
_________
15
(3:28 PM) Rinus Veekay is the 45th car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet. This is his second attempt after crashing out on his last run.
This was just a test run, it was not competitive and it was waved off after two laps.
(3:24 PM) Takuma Sato is the 44th car to qualify in the No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 233.275 mph
Lap 2: 232.717 mph
Lap 3: 231.921 mph
Lap 4: 231.984 mph
Average: 232.473 mph, which replaces his first run.
(3:09 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 43rd car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 228.541 mph
Lap 2: 228.440 mph
Lap 3: 228.270 mph
Lap 4: 227.854 mph
Average: 228.276 mph
(2:49 PM) Marco Andretti is the 42nd car to qualify in the No. 98 Andretti Herta w/ Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda. This is his second attempt
He aborted the run before completing a lap due to being too slow.
(2:48 PM) Tom Blomqvist is the 41st car to qualify in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Honda. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 232.021 mph
Lap 2: 231.755 mph
Lap 3: 231.460 mph
Lap 4: 231.077 mph
Average: 231.578 mph
This replaces his previous attempt.
(2:42 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 40th car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 230.943 mph
Lap 2: 230.440 mph
Lap 3: 229.913 mph
He gave up the attempt due to not improving his speed.
(2:37 PM) Agustin Canapino is the 39th car to qualify in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 232.019 mph
Lap 2: 231.532 mph
Lap 3: 231.343 mph
Canapino was waved off due to not improving on his previous speeds.
(2:35 PM) Callum Illott is the 38th car to qualify in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This is his second attempt, the first attempt was disallowed after a technical infringement in post-qualifying inspection.
Lap 1: 231.984 mph
Lap 2: 231.660 mph
Lap 3: 231.585 mph
Lap 4: 231.684 mph
Average: 231.728 mph
The grid as of now:
12-3-2
7-27-17
60-14-10
26-11-75
________
20-4-98
06-9-78
6-23-33
77-8-45
66-41-24
30-28-51
________
15
(2:28 PM) Scott Dixon is the 37th car to qualify in the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.347 mph
Lap 2: 232.280 mph
Lap 3: 231.690 mph
Lap 4: 231.091 mph
Average: 231.851 mph
(2:25 PM) Romain Grosjean is the 36th car to qualify in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 231.583 mph
Lap 2: 231.256 mph
Lap 3: 231.127 mph
The run was cut short due to Grosjean not going faster than his past run.
(2:19 PM) Kyle Kirkwood is the 35th car to qualify in the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 232.573 mph
Lap 2: 232.324 mph
Lap 3: 232.031 mph
Yellow flag came out to cut the attempt short due to Kirkwood not going any faster.
(2:13 PM) Kyle Larson is the 34th car to qualify in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. This is his second attempt.
Lap 1: 232.951 mph
Lap 2: 232.796 mph
Lap 3: 232.395 mph
Lap 4: 232.114 mph
Average: 232.563 mph
This replaces his previous attempt.
(2:09 PM) Pato O’Ward is the 33rd car to qualify in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 227.611 mph
Lap 2: 230.241 mph
Lap 3: 230.934 mph
Lap 4: 230.603 mph
Average: 229.840 mph
O’Ward had engine issues on his run, especially on the first lap.
(2:02 PM) Ryan Hunter-Reay is the 32nd car to qualify in the No. 23 Dreyer and Reinbold Racing Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.313 mph
Lap 2: 231.796 mph
Lap 3: 231.399 mph
Lap 4: 231.275 mph
Average: 231.695 mph
Grid so far:
12-3-2
7-27-60
14-10-26
11-75-20
4-98-06
78-23-33
77-8-45
66-41-24
30-28-51
15-18
(1:56 PM) Alexander Rossi is the 31st car to qualify in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.493 mph
Lap 2: 232.854 mph
Lap 3: 232.844 mph
Lap 4: 232.659 mph
Average: 232.962 mph
(1:30 PM) Brief yellow for track inspection.
(1:28 PM) Helio Castroneves is the 30th car to qualify in the No. 06 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.050 mph
Lap 2: 231.858 mph
Lap 3: 231.850 mph
Lap 4: 231.726 mph
Average: 231.871 mph
(1:23 PM) Graham Rahal is the 29th car to qualify in the No. 15 Rahal Lettterman Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 230.657 mph
Lap 2: 230.527 mph
Lap 3: 230.021 mph
Lap 4: 229.729 mph
Average: 230.233 mph
Rahal is complaining about an issue with the engine.
(1:18 PM) Christian Rasmussen is the 28th car to qualify in the No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.343 mph
Lap 2: 232.076 mph
Lap 3: 230.789 mph
Lap 4: 231. 527 mph
Average: 231.682 mph
(1:15 PM) Colton Herta is the 27th car to qualify in the No. 26 Andretti Global w/Curb-Agajanian Honda.
Lap 1: 232.368 mph
Lap 2: 232.411 mph
Lap 3: 232.319 mph
Lap 4: 231.848 mph
Average: 232.236 mph
(1:09 PM) Sting Ray Robb is the 26th car to qualify in the No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.092 mph
Lap 2: 231.114 mph
Lap 3: 231.236 mph
Lap 4: 230.944 mph
Average: 231.346 mph
(1:04 PM) Takuma Sato is the 25th car to qualify in the No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.357 mph
Lap 2: 232.320 mph
Lap 3: 231.968 mph
Lap 4: 231.915 mph
Average: 232.140 mph
(1:01 PM) Alex Palou is the 24th car to qualify in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.615 mph
Lap 2: 232.281 mph
Lap 3: 232.228 mph
Lap 4: 232.100 mph
Average: 232.306 mph
The No. 6 of Callum Illot has had his time disqualified due to a post qualifying infraction. The Left rear wheel offset was out of spec.
Grid so far:
12-3-2
27-60-14
10-11-20
4-98-78
77-8-45
66-24-30
28-51-18
(12:56 PM) Felix Rosenqvist is the 23rd car to qualify in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.878 mph
Lap 2: 232.632 mph
Lap 3: 232.500 mph
Lap 4: 232.179 mph
Average: 232.547 mph
(12:52 PM) Tom Blomqvist is the 22nd car to qualify in the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 231.605 mph
Lap 2: 231.420 mph
Lap 3: 231.365 mph
Lap 4: 231.222 mph
Average: 231.403 mph
(12:45 PM) Pietro Fittipaldi is the 21st car to qualify in the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 231.471 mph
Lap 2: 231.115 mph
Lap 3: 231.080 mph
Lap 4: 230.735 mph
Average: 231.100 mph
(12:41 PM) Conor Daly is the 20th car to qualify in the No. 24 Dreyer Reinbold Racing with Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 231.901 mph
Lap 2: 231.575 mph
Lap 3: 231.370 mph
Lap 4: 230.134 mph
Average: 231.243 mph
(12:36 PM) Katherine Legge is the 19th car to qualify in the No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 230.469 mph
Lap 2: 230.355 mph
Lap 3: 230.421 mph
Lap 4: 229.732 mph
Average: 230.244 mph
(12:33 PM) Ed Carpenter is the 18th car to qualify in the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.988 mph
Lap 2: 232.092 mph
Lap 3: 231.358 mph
Lap 4: 231.638 mph
Average: 232.017 mph
The grid:
12-3-2
27-14-11
20-6-4
98-78-77
8-45-28
18
(12:27 PM) Marco Andretti is the 17th car to qualify in the No. 98 Andretti Global Honda.
Lap 1: 232.050 mph
Lap 2: 231.917 mph
Lap 3: 231.916 mph
Lap 4: 231.679 mph
Average: 231.890 mph
(12:23 PM) Linus Lundqvist is the 16th car to qualify in the No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 231.898 mph
Lap 2: 231.614 mph
Lap 3: 231.471 mph
Lap 4: 231.043mph
Average: 231.506 mph
(12:18 PM) Marcus Ericsson is the 15th car to qualify in the No. 28 Andretti Global Honda.
Lap 1: 230.955 mph
Lap 2: 230.684 mph
Lap 3: 230.479 mph
Lap 4: 230.294 mphh
Average: 230.603 mph
(12:09 PM) Christian Lundgaard is the 14th car to qualify in the No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 231.763 mph
Lap 2: 231.649 mph
Lap 3: 231.239 mph
Lap 4: 231.211 mph
Average: 231.465 mph
(12:05 PM) Santino Ferrucci is the 13th car to qualify in the No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.690 mph
Lap 2: 232.840 mph
Lap 3: 232.400 mph
Lap 4: 232.054 mph
Average: 232.496 mph
(12:01 PM) Nolan Siegel is the 12th car to qualify in the No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 226.900 mph
Lap 2: 227.087 mph
Lap 3: 226.599 mph
Lap 4: 225.902 mph
Average: 226.621 mph
The grid as of noon ET:
12 3 2
27 11 6
4 78 77
(11:56 AM) Marcus Armstrong is the 11th car to qualify in the No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.400 mph
Lap 2: 232.317 mph
Lap 3: 232.208 mph
Lap 4: 231.805 mph
Average: 232.183 mph
(11:51 AM) Josef Newgarden is the 10th car to qualify in the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.528 mph
Lap 2: 233.298 mph
Lap 3: 233.219 mph
Lap 4: 233.127 mph
Average: 233.293 mph
Team Penske currently has all three cars on the front row.
(11:47 AM) Will Power is the ninth car to qualify in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
Lap 1: 234.030 mph
Lap 2: 233.829 mph
Lap 3: 233.628 mph
Lap 4: 233.546 mph
Average: 233.758 mph
Will Power is the fastest car so far in qualifying.
(11:42 AM) Callum Ilott is the eighth car to qualify in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.420 mph
Lap 2: 231.954 mph
Lap 3: 231.738 mph
Lap 4: 231.870 mph
Average: 231.995 mph
Ilott is now provisionally on the outside of the front row.
(11:38 AM) Agustin Canapino is the seventh car to qualify in the No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.414 mph
Lap 2: 232.041 mph
Lap 3: 231.565 mph
Lap 4: 231.370 mph
Average: 231.847 mph
(11:32 AM) Kyle Larson is the sixth car to qualify in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren/Hendrick Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 232.719 mph
Lap 2: 232.381 mph
Lap 3: 232.299 mph
Lap 4:
Kyle Larson has aborted his run.
Current grid:
3 27 4
77
(11:27 AM) Romain Grosjean is the fifth car to qualify in the No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 231.858 mph
Lap 2: 231.731 mph
Lap 3: 231.399 mph
Lap 4: 231.069 mph
Average: 231.514 mph
(11:15 AM) Rinus VeeKay is the fourth car to qualify in the No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet.
VeeKay crashed on his first lap. Attempt aborted.
(11:09 AM) Kyffin Simpson is the third car to qualify in the No. 4 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Lap 1: 232.133 mph
Lap 2: 231.898 mph
Lap 3: 231.973 mph
Lap 4: 231.794 mph
Average: 231.948 mph
(11:04 AM) Scott McLaughlin is the second car to qualify in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet.
Lap 1: 233.533 mph
Lap 2: 233.404 mph
Lap 3: 233.299 mph
Lap 4: 233.094 mph
Average: 233.332 mph
(11:00 AM) Kyle Kirkwood is the first car to qualify in the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda.
Lap 1: 232.964 mph
Lap 2: 232.961 mph
Lap 3: 232.605 mph
Lap 4: 232.524 mph
Average: 232.764 mph
