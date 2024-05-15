Entry List: 2024 Dutch Boy 150

The ARCA Menards Series East is headed to Flat Rock Speedway this weekend for the Dutch Boy 150

Sixteen drivers make up the entry list for the race and all will make the event as the maximum field size is 26.

This weekend’s event marks the second consecutive year ARCA has visited Flat Rock following an over 20-year hiatus.

Toni Breidinger returns to the East series following a 15th-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway on April 26. Breidinger will pilot the No. 55 Venturini Motorsports Toyota instead of her normal No. 25.

Fast Track Racing will have Matt Kemp behind the wheel of the No. 12 for his first start of the season. Kemp made a combined four ARCA series starts in 2023.

In addition to its two full-time drivers, FTR will have Kemp in the No. 12, Jayson Alexander in his second straight start in the No. 10, and debutant Blaine Donahue in the No. 01.

Michigan native Jeffery MacZink will make his first ARCA start of 2024 in his family-owned No. 65. MacZink finished ninth in the 2023 East race at Flat Rock.

And back behind the wheel of the No. 93 is Colton Collins, making his second East start for CW Motorsports. Collins finished 11th in the season opener at Five Flags Speedway.

Flat Rock will host the Dutch Boy 150 on Saturday, May 18. The 150-lap race on the quarter-mile oval is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. FloRacing will provide live coverage.