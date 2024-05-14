After his win in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the world is once again being forced to reckon with the inevitability of Alex Palou. At least, that’s what the past few years would suggest.

Looking back at Palou’s record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and looking forward to the rest of the month of May, Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn can’t help but reach the same conclusion: the NTT IndyCar Series field better watch out – all metrics suggest Palou will pose a problem. The Spaniard’s qualifying record at the Indianapolis 500 and his overall race results in the month of May, along with his general consistency come together to paint a grim picture for the rest of the field.

Is there any hope of keeping Palou’s hands off the Borg-Warner Trophy this year?

