After his win in the Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the world is once again being forced to reckon with the inevitability of Alex Palou. At least, that’s what the past few years would suggest.
Looking back at Palou’s record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and looking forward to the rest of the month of May, Alex Gintz and Tom Blackburn can’t help but reach the same conclusion: the NTT IndyCar Series field better watch out – all metrics suggest Palou will pose a problem. The Spaniard’s qualifying record at the Indianapolis 500 and his overall race results in the month of May, along with his general consistency come together to paint a grim picture for the rest of the field.
Is there any hope of keeping Palou’s hands off the Borg-Warner Trophy this year?
Alex is the IndyCar Content Director at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also serves as Managing Director of The Asia Cable, a publication focused on the international affairs and politics of the Asia-Pacific region which he co-founded in 2023. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.
