Entry List: 2024 Wright Brand 250

The 10th race of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, held at North Wilkesboro Speedway, features 38 trucks for 36 positions.

Two trucks will fail to qualify for the race, barring any entry list changes.

Brenden Queen is in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. This is Queen’s first career attempt in NASCAR’s top three divisions. Colby Howard finished seventh in the truck at Darlington Raceway.

Clayton Green is driving the No. 04 for Roper Racing. Green is also making his first Truck attempt, and this is the third race of 2024 for the No. 04 team.

Spire Motorsports taps Sammy Smith for its No. 7 entry. It is Smith’s second start of the season in this truck and the third Truck start of his career. Kyle Busch finished 32nd in the No. 7 at Darlington.

Trey Hutchens returns to the No. 14 with his own team, Trey Hutchens Racing, for his second attempt of 2024. He finished 35th in his lone start of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway.

For the first time this season, Hattori Racing Enterprises is making an attempt. The team has tapped Aric Almirola to drive its flagship No. 16 truck. This is Almirola’s first Truck attempt since 2012 and the first for HRE since it scaled back to a partial schedule in the offseason.

Reaume Brothers Racing has yet to announce a driver for its No. 22 entry.

Dawson Sutton is attempting his Truck debut in a second truck for Rackley WAR. He is entered in the No. 26 as Ty Dillon’s teammate. Sutton has driven for Rackley in the CARS Tour.

Continuing their partial schedule is Henderson Motorsports and Stefan Parsons. The No. 75 is back with Parsons behind the wheel for the first time since he finished ninth at Texas Motor Speedway.

The No. 90 is also returning with Justin Carroll as its driver. The Terry Carroll Motorsports team is attempting its third Truck race in 2024.

The 2024 Wright Brand 250 will happen on Saturday, May 18 at 1:30 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX Sports 1.