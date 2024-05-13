Entry List: 2024 Indianapolis 500

The entry list for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 has been released.

There are 34 drivers going for 33 positions, meaning that one driver and team will miss the race, barring any late entries.

In the field are eight prior winners, including Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

Five champions are racing, with Alex Palou and Will Power alongside Dixon, Hunter-Reay and Newgarden.

Kyle Larson headlines the rookie class. Seven rookies are competing: Marcus Armstrong, Tom Blomqvist, Larson, Linus Lundqvist, Christian Rasmussen, Nolan Siegel and Kyffin Simpson.

The Indy 500 schedule will span two weeks, with the first notable event being first practice on Tuesday, May 14 at 9 a.m. ET. It can be viewed on Peacock.

Day 1 of qualifying will take place Saturday, May 18 from 11 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET with coverage on Peacock. Pole day will happen Sunday, May 19 from 3 to 8 p.m. ET, and it can be watched on NBC.

On Friday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET, the pit stop challenge will happen, with coverage on Peacock.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 will be contested on Sunday, May 26 at 11 a.m. ET. It can be viewed on NBC.