Gio Ruggiero on Pole for ARCA East at Nashville

Venturini Motorsports driver Gio Ruggiero will lead the ARCA Menards Series East field to the green flag tonight at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Ruggiero’s lap of 19.420 seconds was five-hundredths of a second farther than William Sawalich’s time, who will share the front row with him. It’s Ruggiero’s first career pole, coming on a track that he returns to for a second time in his ARCA career.

Music to his ears!@Gio_Ruggiero1 claims his first @GeneralTire Pole Award at @RaceFairgrounds! Full results ⬇️ — ARCA Menards Series (@ARCA_Racing) May 11, 2024

Behind Ruggiero and Sawalich on row two will be Isabella Robusto, who starts third, and Dover Motor Speedway winner Connor Zilisch. For Robusto, it’s her second career ARCA sanctioned start, and first since the West race at Phoenix Raceway in March, a race in which she finished sixth.

Rounding out the top five will be Zachary Tinkle, who will show the third row with Andrew Patterson, who starts sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 has Tyler Scofield rolling off the grind seventh, with Hunter Wright in eighth. The Costner-Weaver Motorsports duo of Caleb Costner and DL Wilson will share row five, beginning the race ninth and tenth, respectively.

17 of the 18 cars entered for the race turned a qualifying lap, with the lone exclusion being Tanner Reif. The Cook Racing Technologies driver was fifth in practice, but he will start 18th at the wave of the green flag this evening.

The green flag for this evening’s Music City 150 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway is set to fly at 9:30 p.m. ET, with coverage of the race coming exclusively on FloRacing.