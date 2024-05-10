1. Is Ford beginning to rise from its slumber?

You’ve heard it all before. Ford’s lost three races by a combined .006 seconds in 2024, and the manufacturer is 0-for-30 in NASCAR’s top three series for its worst start since 2010. Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports have combined to win all nine NASCAR Cup Series races on non-superspeedways, and Ford has seldom been in contention to win outside of a superspeedway.

That is, until last Sunday’s (May 5) race at Kansas Speedway. Chris Buescher of RFK Racing ended up being the surprise of the race, as he started 12th, won stage two, led 54 laps and was just a blink of eye from ending the drought and scoring his sixth career Cup win.

Aside from Ross Chastain asserting himself as one of the fastest cars in stage one, Buescher was one of the few drivers able to keep pace with Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin as the laps wound down. The No. 17 team was able to get back in the game with smart pit strategy after incurring a penalty for being over the wall too soon to start the final stage, and while Buescher wouldn’t have won without the late caution for Kyle Busch, he did a masterful job in getting to the lead on the overtime restart until Larson pulled off his heroics in the final set of corners.

The 54 laps led by Buescher marked the most laps led by a Ford driver on a 1.5-mile track (sans Atlanta Motor Speedway) since Ryan Blaney’s win in the Coca-Cola 600 last May, so Kansas marked a huge step in the right direction for the Blue Ovals.

Buescher may have been the only Ford to run up front from last week, but sometimes all it takes is one catalyst to turn things around. Just look at last season, where Ford only had one win in 13 Cup races (Joey Logano at Atlanta) until Blaney came out of nowhere to lead 163 laps and dominate the 600. That race was the turning point for Ford, and we all know which driver and manufacturer won the championship last November.

2. With Chevrolet ending production of the Camaro and Malibu, what is its future in NASCAR?

The sixth generation of the Chevrolet Camaro ended production in January 2024, and on May 9, it was announced that the Chevrolet Malibu would end production at the end of the year due to declining sales. General Motors will shift its focus to electric car production instead.

Why is the discontinuation of the Malibu important? Because it was the last sedan left in Chevy’s lineup, and now it’s gone.

With both the Camaro and Malibu out the door, that leaves Chevrolet in a peculiar position for the Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series: What model would the brand use?

The manufacturer can keep using the Camaro in NASCAR for the time being, but given the old adage “win on Sunday, sell on Monday,” it won’t keep using a discontinued car forever.

Chevrolet can still run the Camaro for as long as it wants from what I can tell. But obviously would want it to correlate to something it sells. So TBD or TBA what Chevrolet will do in Cup. https://t.co/0Lix7pIbds — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 9, 2024

In that case, what would be the next model to grace Cup and Xfinity? If the series has a future in hybrids or electric vehicles, that gives the manufacturer options down the road. But if the series stays with gas-powered vehicles for the remainder of the 2020s, what General Motors chooses as its successor is anyone’s guess.

3. How much will change in the 2024/25 offseason?

If the past week has been any indication, a lot.

The first concrete news was announced on May 8, and in an absolute stunner, Michael McDowell announced that he will leave his longtime home at Front Row Motorsports for Spire Motorsports’ No. 71 car next season.

Is it too early to stir up Silly Season?@Mc_Driver will join our 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup in the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with a multi-year deal.



Learn more: https://t.co/NInn7cTHo9 pic.twitter.com/xKWBLNHDdd — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) May 8, 2024

The current driver of the No. 71, Zane Smith, has a deal with Trackhouse Racing and is currently on loan to Spire. All signs point to him joining Trackhouse in 2025, likely in a third car for the organization.

Trackhouse would need a charter for a third car, and there are plenty of other organizations, like 23XI Racing or RFK, that have room to grow. So where would the charters come from? Stewart-Haas Racing.

The rumors of SHR selling charters are nothing new. The team has struggled to return to its late 2010s peak, and Tony Stewart (who is already busy with NHRA, Eldora Speedway and formerly SRX) has been critical of the team’s recent performance.

The smoke behind SHR selling charters has gone well beyond what anyone could’ve expected, however. That smoke has turned into a raging inferno, and the entirely of its charters, its shop and the team itself might be up for grabs.

“There will be a lot of movement this summer as Stewart-Haas Racing is making charters available for purchase. In fact, its entire building and operation is said to be on the market as well.”



This is the first time I’ve seen the last part mentioned publicly. https://t.co/fBw7e7LqYk — Hester (@TheHestercution) May 8, 2024

Chase Briscoe, Ryan Preece and newcomers Josh Berry and Noah Gragson are all walking on uneven ground, and their futures are up in the air if SHR sells charters or sells entirely.

More speculation has come about with FRM, especially after McDowell’s unexpected exit from the team. One rumor out there is that FRM and SHR may be in the process of a merger, although FRM GM Jerry Freeze denied the recent murmurs.

On the speculation that @Team_FRM is set to grow/merge/move buildings… GM Jerry Freeze told us it was “a lot of smoke, not a lot of substance”.



But he did suggest the team would listen to any good opportunities that came its way. @SiriusXMNASCAR #SXMonTrack — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) May 9, 2024

Combine all this with the current uncertainty surrounding the Cup charter agreement, and we’re in for a wild season of change.

Keep in mind, it’s not autumn or the end of the regular season. It’s May. There are still 25 weekends of racing to go, and shit is already hitting the fan.

4. Where do we stand on the 2025 schedule?

On the topic of the silly season, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic brought the first significant insight to the rumblings of the 2025 calendar this week.

The NASCAR schedule isn’t released yet, but some key elements have come into focus. Here’s what I’m hearing so far. https://t.co/H07F6UvAeP — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) May 9, 2024

While entirely unofficial, according to Bianchi, the following rumors have the most smoke behind them:

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City (which hosted Xfinity from 2005 to 2008) gains a date, replacing the spring date at Richmond Raceway.

Bowman Gray Stadium has entered the running for the Clash in 2025, while Southern California will likely be left without a points race.

Talks have begun once again with Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, but it’s “50-50” if that deal will reach the finish line.

Regular season finale will return to Daytona International Speedway, while Phoenix Raceway will host championship weekend once again. Homestead-Miami Speedway is vying for championship weekend in 2026.

Circuit of the Americas and the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will return.

A Cup race in Mexico City? I’ve already been on board with saying it’s a fantastic idea, especially on the heels of Daniel Suarez‘s dramatic win at Atlanta in February. It may not be the best race due to the current struggles of the Next Gen car on road courses, but it would be a party, a major event and a way to reach millions of new fans. Ditto for Montreal, even if the odds don’t look so good at the moment.

When compared to the Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, a race at Bowman Gray seems like a lateral move in terms of the racing product. That said, it would be right in the heart of NASCAR country and just an hour drive away from Mooresville, N.C., and that would prevent a long trek out west in what is already a grueling season.

Phoenix returning as the championship race would be a disappointment considering how lackluster the racing is compared to championship weekend’s former host. But if Homestead is back in the running for the title race in two years’ time, South Florida will once again put on a show.