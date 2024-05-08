Here Are the 2024 Throwback Paint Schemes

NASCAR continues its tradition of commemorating its past with another throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. This year, the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series teams honor grassroots racing in NASCAR.

The Darlington races will once again run on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12. As each team reveals its paint scheme for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Be sure to check back to this page as more schemes are announced.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team decided not to participate, or it hasn’t simply been announced yet.

Cup

Ross Chastain

A classic Busch Light logo from the 2000s is featured on Chastain’s No. 1 at Darlington.

Austin Dillon

Dillon will drive the black and gold No. 3 that pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt, who piloted these colors in 1998.

Josh Berry

Berry will run a livery likened to crew chief Rodney Childers’ 1998 Late Models car.

Kyle Larson

Larson’s No. 5 resembles former Hendrick Motorsports driver Terry Labonte‘s Kellogg’s car from his 1996 championship-winning season.

Brad Keselowski

The No. 6 car of Keselowski has a similar design as the Castrol TOM’s Toyota Supra GT that debuted in 1995 in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.

Corey LaJoie

LaJoie’s No. 7 has a similar design as his 2012 No. 07 car in which he won his first ARCA Menards Series East race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Chase Elliott

Elliott’s No. 9 throws back to Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2014 Daytona 500-winning car.

Chase Briscoe

Briscoe honors his family roots with a throwback to his father Kevin Briscoe and grandfather Richard Briscoe‘s sprint cars.

Kaz Grala

Parnelli Jones‘ red, black and white colors and design from 1969 will ride on Grala’s No. 15 at Darlington.

Martin Truex Jr.

Truex won the 2016 Southern 500 with a similar paint scheme as his No. 19 car.

Christopher Bell

Bell’s No. 20 car celebrates DEWALT’s 100th anniversary with a special logo and scheme.

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing is running a special scheme for Darlington called the Leonard Wood Special. Burton’s No. 21 will be black with mud splatters on the bottom edges on each side. The number’s design will look the same as it was in 1953, and “driver Glenn Wood” will be just below the window.

William Byron

The flames are back on Byron’s No. 24, only this time it’s resembling Jeff Gordon‘s Firestorm scheme from 2009.

Daniel Hemric

Hemric’s No. 31 commemorates Black’s Tire Service’s 95th anniversary with throwback colors and logo.

Todd Gilliland

Gilliland’s remembering his roots with a special design and colors similar to his No. 98 CARS Tour Late Model car from his first win in 2015.

Ryan Preece

Preece’s No. 41 will have the same livery that was on his 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified championship-winning car.

Tyler Reddick

Reddick’s No. 45 is similar to the No. 29 of Tim Richmond, who drove the car at Daytona International Speedway in 1982, winning the Daytona 500 consolation race.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse’s No. 47 is a tribute to Mark Martin‘s Oscar Meyer/Kraft No. 6 run at the 2004 Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway

Alex Bowman

Bowman’s No. 48 sports one of the most iconic paint schemes, honoring seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson‘s car from the early 2000s.

Zane Smith

Smith is honoring another driver who piloted the No. 71, Dave Marcis, with this paint scheme of white numbers and letters on a red background.

Carson Hocevar

The No. 77’s scheme is based off a vintage police car.

Daniel Suarez

Suarez honors fellow Mexico native Adrian Fernandez, who piloted a red and green Quaker State No. 5 NTT IndyCar Series car in 2004.

Xfinity

Cole Custer

Johnny Sauter‘s 2006 No. 00 Xfinity car, featuring black stripes on an orange background, is the basis for Custer’s throwback scheme this year. Custer’s crew chief, Jonathan Toney, was an engineer on Sauter’s team.

Patrick Emerling

Jan Leaty’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour car, in which he won the 1996 Spring Sizzler at Stafford Motor Speedway, is the inspiration for Emerling’s No. 07.

Dawson Cram

Cram’s No. 4 design is based off of Prolube owner Paul Wireman’s street stock that Wireman still competes in.

Justin Allgaier

Allgaier’s No. 7 is a rather unique throwback, as it’s resembling a 1949 REO fertilizer truck, one of the first trucks BRANDT used.

Sammy Smith

The No. 8 of Smith will pay tribute to TMC Transportation’s first motorsports entry with Mike Brooks‘ 1980 sprint car run at Knoxville Raceway.

Brandon Jones

Jones’ No. 8 has the same style as Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 from 2018.

Sheldon Creed

Creed’s No. 18 will have the same red, orange and yellow Toyota scheme that was on off-road racer Ivan Stewart’s truck.

Austin Hill

Another sponsor’s throwback is aboard Hill’s No. 21 with a design that resembles Bennett’s trucks from the 1980s. It also has some gold accents and a stripe to honor the company’s 50th anniversary.

John Hunter Nemechek

Nemechek returns to Sam Hunt Racing, piloting the No. 26. The design has a vintage look of Toyota Racing, with red, orange and yellow on a black background.

Ryan Sieg

Another sponsor throwback is on the No. 39 of Ryan Sieg for this weekend. SciAps has an older logo on the car (which also has flames on a black background).

Leland Honeyman

Honeyman’s sporting a similar scheme to Kyle Petty‘s No. 42 Mello Yello car run in the 1990s.

Ryan Ellis

The No. 43 of Ellis will have the iconic neon green and yellow colors and design, similar to Cole Trickle’s car in Days of Thunder.

Brennan Poole

Poole’s throwback scheme is a classic, resembling Kyle Petty‘s Hot Wheels car from 1997.

Parker Kligerman

Kligerman’s No. 48 pays tribute to Big Machine Racing team owner Scott Borchetta with a similar design as Borchetta’s No. 98 Super Truck run at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Jeremy Clements

The black and gold colors of Robert Pressley‘s No. 59 will also adorn Clements’ No. 51, as will sponsor Alliance.

Josh Bilicki

Bilicki is throwing back to Allgaier’s No. 51 from 2014, CircleBDiecast’s first sponsorship in NASCAR.

Shane van Gisbergen

The No. 97 of van Gisbergen is similar to Marcos Ambrose‘s black and yellow No. 9 from 2011 when he won at Watkins Glen International in Cup and at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Xfinity.

Riley Herbst

Herbst is honoring his family’s racing roots with the red color of Jerry Herbst’s off-road truggy (has features from a truck and a buggy). It also has Terrible Herbst on the rear quarter panel and Riley’s dad Troy and uncles Ed and Tim on the name rail.

Trucks

Nick Sanchez

Sanchez’s No. 2 commemorates Drive for Diversity’s 20th anniversary.

Dean Thompson

Thompson’s No. 5 truck honors Flyin’ Ryan Partridge, who piloted a No. 48 truck at Irwindale Speedway.

Corey Heim

The No. 11 truck of Heim honors Cale Yarborough‘s 1974 Southern 500 car.

Tanner Gray

Tanner Gray is throwing back to his own NHRA Pro Stock championship-winning car from 2018.

Taylor Gray

Taylor Gray’s No. 17 is a tribute to his crew chief Jeff Hensley’s family racing team; Mark Green piloted the No. 63 Superflo car with tiger stripes in 2000 in the Xfinity Series.

Tyler Ankrum

Ankrum’s No. 18 is likened to Russ Wheeler’s car from the 1990 movie Days of Thunder.

Christian Eckes

Eckes’ truck sports a similar scheme as Brownie King‘s 1957 Chevrolet, run in the 1950s and 1960s.

Lawless Alan

Ricky Schlick’s No. 24 Legends car is the inspiration for Alan’s No. 33, sporting green flames on a black background.

Layne Riggs

Riggs’ No. 38 resembles his father Scott Riggs‘ RC Cola truck from 2000.

Bayley Currey

Currey’s No. 41 is a nod to the late Charles “Chuck” Efaw, Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw’s father. Chuck ran the white, black, yellow, orange and red ZERO dirt Late Model in the 1980s.

Daniel Dye

Dye’s No. 43 sports a scheme Kyle Petty ran in 1989.

Thad Moffitt

Moffitt’s No. 46 truck has the same design and colors as Bobby Hamilton‘s No. 43 STP 25th anniversary scheme from 1996.

Stewart Friesen

The No. 52 is sporting a patriotic red, white and blue paint scheme similar to what Jimmie Johnson ran in 2010 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Spencer Boyd

A Buck Baker throwback is on tap for Boyd this weekend. The No. 76 has a classic red and white design similar to the car Baker drove in 1949.

Jack Wood

Wood will carry the same scheme as Tim Flock‘s No. 91 Hudson Hornet from 1952.