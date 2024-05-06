Race Weekend Central
2023 Cup Darlington II pack racing III - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (Credit: NKP)

Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography

Entry List: 2024 Goodyear 400

Kevin Nix

The 13th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Darlington Raceway, features 36 cars for 40 positions.

All 36 cars will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Kaz Grala is back in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing after Riley Herbst drove the car at Kansas Speedway.

See also
Thinkin’ Out Loud at Kansas: Progressive Banking Makes Progressive Racing

After sitting out the last two races due to injury, Erik Jones returns to the No. 43 for Legacy Motor Club. Corey Heim finished 22nd in the car at Kansas.

Cup Darlington Entry List

The 2024 Goodyear 400 will be held Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET, via FOX Sports 1

About the author

kjnix
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x