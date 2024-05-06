Entry List: 2024 Goodyear 400

The 13th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, held at Darlington Raceway, features 36 cars for 40 positions.

All 36 cars will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Kaz Grala is back in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing after Riley Herbst drove the car at Kansas Speedway.

After sitting out the last two races due to injury, Erik Jones returns to the No. 43 for Legacy Motor Club. Corey Heim finished 22nd in the car at Kansas.

The 2024 Goodyear 400 will be held Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. ET, via FOX Sports 1