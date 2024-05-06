Entry List: 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200

Darlington Raceway is hosting the ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, and there are 32 truck for 36 positions.

All 32 trucks will race, barring any entry list changes.

Colby Howard is driving the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. This is Howard’s second Truck start of 2024 and second in the No. 1. He finished 17th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch is back in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. Busch has two wins and three top fives in his first four Truck starts of the season. Connor Mosack drove the truck at Kansas Speedway.

Niece Motorsports has Ross Chastain in the No. 45. Chastain is making his second Truck start of the year in this truck after he finished fifth at Circuit of the Americas. Kaden Honeycutt finished fourth in this truck at Kansas.

Conner Jones is also making his fifth Truck start of 2024. He is driving the No. 66 for ThorSport Racing after Cam Waters raced the truck at Kansas.

For the fifth time this season, Jack Wood is behind the wheel of the No. 91 for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. His best finish is 13th at COTA.

The 2024 Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be held Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on FOX Sports 1.