Chase Purdy Wins 1st Pole of 2024 at Kansas

Chase Purdy, in his No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, won the pole for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway with a speed of 175.735 mph. Purdy won his first pole of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season and the third of his career, his first since Talladega Superspeedway last year and second at Kansas. This is also Spire’s third pole of the season.

He's got this place figured out. @chasepurdy12 wins the #CometicGasket Pole, the second of his career at @kansasspeedway! pic.twitter.com/csYq5oEtI6 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 4, 2024

Purdy clocked faster than ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski, who clocked in at 175.713 mph in his Ford F-150, only .022 mph slower than Purdy.

Ty Dillon qualified third in his Rackley WAR Chevrolet, his best qualifying performance of the 2024 season and only his third top-three start in his Truck Series career. Purdy’s Spire teammates Rajah Caruth and Connor Mosack, making his first Truck Series start, completed the top five, respectively.

Daniel Dye, Jake Garcia, Stewart Friesen (the fastest Toyota), Zane Smith and Christian Eckes rounded out the top 10.

Nick Sanchez was prohibited from posting a qualifying lap. The pole winner at Texas Motor Speedway failed technical inspection three times due to an issue with an exhaust pipe. He will start at the rear of the field.

Mason Massey experienced power issues during practice. The team was unable to rectify the problem in time for qualifying, relegating him to the rear for tonight’s race.

Timmy Hill joined Sanchez and Massey at the rear of the field because his truck ran over debris during practice, damaging the radiator. The team will replace the radiator prior to the race.

The green flag will drop on the Heart of America 200 tonight, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.