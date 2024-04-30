Race Weekend Central
Here Are the 2024 Throwback Paint Schemes

Joy Tomlinson

NASCAR continues its tradition of commemorating its past with another throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway. This year, the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck series teams honor grassroots racing in NASCAR.

The Darlington races will once again run on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12. As each team reveals its paint scheme for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Be sure to check back to this page as more schemes are announced.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team decided not to participate, or it hasn’t simply been announced yet.

Cup

Austin Dillon

Dillon will drive the black and gold No. 3 that pays tribute to Dale Earnhardt, who piloted these colors in 1998.

Josh Berry

Berry will run a livery likened to crew chief Rodney Childers’ 1998 Late Models car.

Kyle Larson

Larson’s No. 5 resembles former Hendrick Motorsports driver Terry Labonte‘s Kellogg’s car from his 1996 championship-winning season.

Brad Keselowski

The No. 6 car of Keselowski has a similar design as the Castrol TOM’s Toyota Supra GT that debuted in 1995 in the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship.

Corey LaJoie

LaJoie’s No. 7 has a similar design as his 2012 No. 07 car in which he won his first ARCA Menards Series East race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Chase Elliott

Elliott’s No. 9 throws back to Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2014 Daytona 500-winning car.

Chase Briscoe

Briscoe honors his family roots with a throwback to his father Kevin Briscoe and grandfather Richard Briscoe‘s sprint cars.

Christopher Bell

Bell’s No. 20 car celebrates DEWALT’s 100th anniversary with a special logo and scheme.

Daniel Hemric

Hemric’s No. 31 commemorates Black’s Tire Service’s 95th anniversary with throwback colors and logo.

Alex Bowman

Bowman’s No. 48 sports one of the most iconic paint schemes, honoring seven-time champ Jimmie Johnson‘s car from the early 2000s.

Xfinity

Sammy Smith

The No. 8 of Smith will pay tribute to TMC Transportation’s first motorsports entry with Mike Brooks‘ 1980 sprint car run at Knoxville Raceway.

Brandon Jones

Jones’ No. 8 has the same style as Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 from 2018.

Ryan Ellis

The No. 43 of Ellis will have the iconic neon green and yellow colors and design, similar to Cole Trickle’s car in Days of Thunder.

Trucks

Corey Heim

The No. 11 truck of Heim honors Cale Yarborough‘s 1974 Southern 500 car.

Tyler Ankrum

Ankrum’s No. 18 is likened to Russ Wheeler’s car from the 1990 movie Days of Thunder.

Christian Eckes

Eckes’ truck sports a similar scheme as Brownie King‘s 1957 Chevrolet, run in the 1950s and 1960s.

Thad Moffitt

Moffitt’s No. 46 truck has the same design and colors as Bobby Hamilton‘s No. 43 STP 25th anniversary scheme from 1996.

Joy Tomlinson

Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.

