Entry List: 2024 Heart of America 200

The eighth race of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, held at Kansas Speedway, features 33 trucks for 36 spots.

All 33 trucks will take the green flag, barring any entry list changes.

Brett Moffitt is in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. This is Moffitt’s first Truck start since he won at Talladega Superspeedway for Front Row Motorsports in 2023.

Connor Mosack makes his fourth career Truck start and first in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports. He finished 19th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, driving for Niece Motorsports.

Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing is attempting its second Truck race of 2024 with Jennifer Jo Cobb behind the wheel of the No. 10. Cobb failed to qualify for the race at Daytona International Speedway.

Reaume Brothers Racing has Mason Maggio driving the No. 22. This is Maggio’s fourth Truck attempt of the season and first with RBR. He failed to qualify for the race at Daytona and has a best finish of 24th, which came at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Each of his other starts in 2024 came with Floridian Motorsports.

For the fourth time in 2024, Kaden Honeycutt is in the No. 45 for Niece. His worst finish of the season is a 12th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cam Waters is back in the No. 66 for ThorSport Racing. This is Waters’ second career Truck start, with his first being a 30th-place outing at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2024 Heart of America 200 will run Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX Sports 1.