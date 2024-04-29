Entry List: 2024 AdventHealth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for its 12th race of the season, where there are 38 cars for 40 positions.

All 38 cars will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Riley Herbst is in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. This is Herbst’s first non-superspeedway Cup start and sixth overall start of his career. He finished 24th in the Daytona 500, his lone Cup race of the season to date.

Back in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing is Derek Kraus. The 22-year-old is making his third career Cup start and first since Phoenix Raceway, where he finished 35th.

Richard Childress Racing enters the No. 33 for the second time in 2024, with Austin Hill behind the wheel. Hill finished 38th in the car at Texas Motor Speedway.

Erik Jones is currently listed as the driver of the No. 43 for Legacy Motor Club, though it’s not yet known if he’ll be cleared to race after an injury at Talladega Superspeedway took him out of the car last week.

The 2024 AdventHealth 400 will take place Sunday, May 5 at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.