Scott McLaughlin Overcomes Will Power for Penske 1-2 at Barber

In a week with a lot of controversy surrounding Team Penske, Scott McLaughlin was able to shine through.

The Kiwi was able to skirt to the fastest lap of the day in the closing lap of the day on Saturday (April 27), knocking teammate Will Power off the pole at Barber Motorsports Park.

“It’s been tough,” McLaughlin told NBC. “It’s been tough the last couple of races. We haven’t been able to hit it in qualifying. I’m proud of that, proud of the execution on that. We’ll keep focusing on the rest of the season.”

It could be the start of McLaughlin’s comeback drive. After being disqualified from St. Petersburg and scoring only the minimum five points at Long Beach, McLaughlin is the lowest ranked driver in NTT IndyCar Series points and is even below all part-time drivers who have started a race this year.

Firestone Fast Six

Position Driver Number Team Time 1. Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske 1:05:9490 2. Will Power 12 Team Penske +0.0970s 3. Christian Lundgaard 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.1328s 4. Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren +0.3450s 5. Felix Rosenqvist 60 Meyer Shank Racing +0.5034s 6. Marcus Armstrong 11 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.9532s

Round 2

Lundgaard was fastest in the second round. There was a major miscommunication between Graham Rahal and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, as the driver pitted after being told he was out of time.

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 7. Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing +0.0524s 8. Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske +0.2490s 9. Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global +0.2541s 10. Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.2595s 11. Roman Grosjean 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing +0.3108s 12. Tom Blomqvist 66 Meyer Shank Racing +0.3453s

Round 1 Group 1

Palou was fastest in this session, which featured a surprise elimination for Scott Dixon. Dixon, the IndyCar points leader, will start 13th at the track he’s never been able to win at.

Position Driver Number Team Time from Advancing 13. Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.1075s 15. Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global +0.1131s 17. Santino Ferrucci 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.2401s 19. Linus Lundqvist 8 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.2475s 21. Luca Ghiotto 51 Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing +0.4438s 23. Kyffin Simpson 4 Chip Ganassi Racing +0.4917s 25. Sting Ray Robb 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises +0.8054s

Round 1 Group 2

McLaughlin paced the field in this session. Pietro Fittipaldi and Jack Harvey had an interaction through turns 8 and 10 in their hot laps, with Fittipaldi given an interference penalty and his fastest lap struck. Rinus Veekay had engine issues, and the driver fastest in morning practice qualified at the end of the field.

The 13th running of the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix will get underway on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.