Scott McLaughlin Overcomes Will Power for Penske 1-2 at Barber

Michael Finley

In a week with a lot of controversy surrounding Team Penske, Scott McLaughlin was able to shine through.

The Kiwi was able to skirt to the fastest lap of the day in the closing lap of the day on Saturday (April 27), knocking teammate Will Power off the pole at Barber Motorsports Park.

“It’s been tough,” McLaughlin told NBC. “It’s been tough the last couple of races. We haven’t been able to hit it in qualifying. I’m proud of that, proud of the execution on that. We’ll keep focusing on the rest of the season.”

It could be the start of McLaughlin’s comeback drive. After being disqualified from St. Petersburg and scoring only the minimum five points at Long Beach, McLaughlin is the lowest ranked driver in NTT IndyCar Series points and is even below all part-time drivers who have started a race this year.

Firestone Fast Six

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime
1.Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske1:05:9490
2.Will Power12Team Penske+0.0970s
3.Christian Lundgaard45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.1328s
4.Pato O’Ward5Arrow McLaren+0.3450s
5.Felix Rosenqvist60Meyer Shank Racing+0.5034s
6.Marcus Armstrong11Chip Ganassi Racing+0.9532s

Round 2

Lundgaard was fastest in the second round. There was a major miscommunication between Graham Rahal and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, as the driver pitted after being told he was out of time.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
7.Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+0.0524s
8.Josef Newgarden2Team Penske+0.2490s
9.Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Global+0.2541s
10.Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi Racing+0.2595s
11.Roman Grosjean77Juncos Hollinger Racing+0.3108s
12.Tom Blomqvist66Meyer Shank Racing+0.3453s

Round 1 Group 1

Palou was fastest in this session, which featured a surprise elimination for Scott Dixon. Dixon, the IndyCar points leader, will start 13th at the track he’s never been able to win at.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
13.Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing+0.1075s
15.Colton Herta26Andretti Global+0.1131s
17.Santino Ferrucci14A.J. Foyt Enterprises+0.2401s
19.Linus Lundqvist8Chip Ganassi Racing+0.2475s
21.Luca Ghiotto51Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing+0.4438s
23.Kyffin Simpson4Chip Ganassi Racing+0.4917s
25.Sting Ray Robb41A.J. Foyt Enterprises+0.8054s
Round 1 Group 2

McLaughlin paced the field in this session. Pietro Fittipaldi and Jack Harvey had an interaction through turns 8 and 10 in their hot laps, with Fittipaldi given an interference penalty and his fastest lap struck. Rinus Veekay had engine issues, and the driver fastest in morning practice qualified at the end of the field.

PositionDriverNumberTeamTime from Advancing
14.Christian Rasmussen20Ed Carpenter Racing+0.0284s
16.Alexander Rossi7Arrow McLaren+0.0535
18.Marcus Ericsson28Andretti Global+0.1327s
20.Augustin Canapino78Juncos Hollinger Racing+0.2187s
22.Jack Harvey18Dale Coyne Racing+0.345s
24.Theo Pourchaire6Arrow McLaren+0.4533s
26.Pietro Fittipaldi30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing+1.0401s
27.Rinus VeeKay21Ed Carpenter Racing+1.2873s

The 13th running of the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix will get underway on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.

