Scott McLaughlin Overcomes Will Power for Penske 1-2 at Barber

In a week with a lot of controversy surrounding Team Penske, Scott McLaughlin was able to shine through.
The Kiwi was able to skirt to the fastest lap of the day in the closing lap of the day on Saturday (April 27), knocking teammate Will Power off the pole at Barber Motorsports Park.
“It’s been tough,” McLaughlin told NBC. “It’s been tough the last couple of races. We haven’t been able to hit it in qualifying. I’m proud of that, proud of the execution on that. We’ll keep focusing on the rest of the season.”
It could be the start of McLaughlin’s comeback drive. After being disqualified from St. Petersburg and scoring only the minimum five points at Long Beach, McLaughlin is the lowest ranked driver in NTT IndyCar Series points and is even below all part-time drivers who have started a race this year.
Firestone Fast Six
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Time
|1.
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|Team Penske
|1:05:9490
|2.
|Will Power
|12
|Team Penske
|+0.0970s
|3.
|Christian Lundgaard
|45
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|+0.1328s
|4.
|Pato O’Ward
|5
|Arrow McLaren
|+0.3450s
|5.
|Felix Rosenqvist
|60
|Meyer Shank Racing
|+0.5034s
|6.
|Marcus Armstrong
|11
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|+0.9532s
Round 2
Lundgaard was fastest in the second round. There was a major miscommunication between Graham Rahal and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team, as the driver pitted after being told he was out of time.
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|7.
|Graham Rahal
|15
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|+0.0524s
|8.
|Josef Newgarden
|2
|Team Penske
|+0.2490s
|9.
|Kyle Kirkwood
|27
|Andretti Global
|+0.2541s
|10.
|Alex Palou
|10
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|+0.2595s
|11.
|Roman Grosjean
|77
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|+0.3108s
|12.
|Tom Blomqvist
|66
|Meyer Shank Racing
|+0.3453s
Round 1 Group 1
Palou was fastest in this session, which featured a surprise elimination for Scott Dixon. Dixon, the IndyCar points leader, will start 13th at the track he’s never been able to win at.
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|13.
|Scott Dixon
|9
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|+0.1075s
|15.
|Colton Herta
|26
|Andretti Global
|+0.1131s
|17.
|Santino Ferrucci
|14
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|+0.2401s
|19.
|Linus Lundqvist
|8
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|+0.2475s
|21.
|Luca Ghiotto
|51
|Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing
|+0.4438s
|23.
|Kyffin Simpson
|4
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|+0.4917s
|25.
|Sting Ray Robb
|41
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|+0.8054s
Round 1 Group 2
McLaughlin paced the field in this session. Pietro Fittipaldi and Jack Harvey had an interaction through turns 8 and 10 in their hot laps, with Fittipaldi given an interference penalty and his fastest lap struck. Rinus Veekay had engine issues, and the driver fastest in morning practice qualified at the end of the field.
|Position
|Driver
|Number
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|14.
|Christian Rasmussen
|20
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|+0.0284s
|16.
|Alexander Rossi
|7
|Arrow McLaren
|+0.0535
|18.
|Marcus Ericsson
|28
|Andretti Global
|+0.1327s
|20.
|Augustin Canapino
|78
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|+0.2187s
|22.
|Jack Harvey
|18
|Dale Coyne Racing
|+0.345s
|24.
|Theo Pourchaire
|6
|Arrow McLaren
|+0.4533s
|26.
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|30
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|+1.0401s
|27.
|Rinus VeeKay
|21
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|+1.2873s
The 13th running of the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix will get underway on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.
