Brandon Jones Wins Dover Xfinity Pole

Brandon Jones will lead the NASCAR Xfinity Series field to green at Dover Motor Speedway after winning the pole on Friday (April 26) with a speed of 156.863 mph.

Jones secured his second pole of 2024 — and 10th of his career — after also putting up the fastest time in the pre-qualifying practice session.

Riley Herbst will start on the front row alongside Jones with a second-place speed of 156.781 mph.

Justin Allgaier, a two-time winner at Dover, will start third, with Austin Hill starting on the outside of row two in fourth. Sheldon Creed rounds out the top five.

Kyle Weatherman continues to impress, putting the No. 91 Chevy from DGM Racing sixth in qualifying after running the second fastest lap of practice.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Chandler Smith and Taylor Gray placed seventh and eighth. Jesse Love, last week’s winner at Talladega, will start ninth.

AJ Allmendinger rounds out the top 10 while the rest of Kaulig Racing struggled in qualifying, rookie Shane van Gisbergen being its next best qualifier in the 32nd starting spot. Daniel Dye in the No. 10 Chevy qualified 36th while Josh Williams in the No. 11 Chevy was the slowest car in qualifying, meaning he’ll roll off 38th.

Chad Finchum was just .002 of a second slower than the final position set by time in 33rd, set by JJ Yeley. Without owner points to save him, Finchum was the only car who failed to qualify for the 38-car, 200-lap race.

The BetRivers 200 at Dover begins at 1:47 p.m. ET on Saturday (April 27). Television coverage on FOX Sports 1 begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.