NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: April 26 – 28

After last weekend’s full schedule of superspeedway racing, things calm down a little bit. The biggest show of the weekend will be at Dover Motor Speedway, where a tripleheader is scheduled.

Where to Watch NASCAR This Weekend

This weekend, Delaware will host the NASCAR Cup Series for the 56th straight year at Dover Motor Speedway. There will be three days of on-track activity.

Coverage of the Wurth 400 will start with NASCAR RaceDay Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will start at 2 p.m. ET with the green flag around 2:15 p.m. ET.

Primary support for Cup will once again be the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Coverage of the BetRivers 200 will start with NASCAR RaceDay – Xfinity Edition at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1. Race coverage is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET with the green flag at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Finally, the ARCA Menards Series will have a combination race with ARCA Menards Series East on Friday. That race, the General Tire 150, will air live on FOX Sports 2 at 5 p.m. ET. For those of you who won’t be home from work in time to watch the race, a replay of the event will air at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

Where to Watch Other Racing Series This Weekend

Outside of Dover, the biggest show this weekend is INDYCAR, which will be making their annual trip to Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Ala., just outside of Birmingham. Coverage of the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will start with INDYCAR Live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. Race coverage, and by extension, the green flag, will fly at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make their first visit of the year to Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway this weekend for the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash. Coverage both nights from Knoxville will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on DirtVision.

For complete TV listings, please check out our TV listings page, which will include the races above, in addition to other races, practice sessions and additional programming.

NASCAR TV Ratings Check — Talladega/Long Beach/Shanghai

TV ratings for last weekend’s action in Talladega was something of a mixed bag. Sunday’s broadcast of the GEICO 500 earned a 2.4 rating with 4.307 million viewers on FOX. That is a decrease of .18 of a point and 247,000 viewers from last year.

Meanwhile, coverage of the Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 earned a .9 rating with 1.602 million viewers. That is a rating increase of .12 over last year and 293,000 more viewers. The majority of the reason for the increase is that the race aired on FOX. Last year, it was on FS1. It should be noted that ratings were down significantly from the last time the race was on FOX in 2022. That race earned a 1.29 rating with 2.061 million viewers.

While it really wasn’t all that exciting to watch, Saturday’s General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series at Talladega earned a .23 rating with 413,000 viewers. This is a ratings drop of .11 over the .34 that last year’s race earned. Viewership was down by 109,000 viewers (20.9%).

Formula 1’s Grand Prix of China at Shanghai Circuit earned a .34 rating with 626,000 viewers. That viewership is despite the race broadcast officially starting at 2:55 a.m. ET Saturday night/Sunday morning on ESPN. That is a period of time that I like to refer to as “DVR Theater” since most people would be at sleep at that time of night.

Finally, the broadcast that took the biggest hit was the NTT IndyCar Series Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The broadcast on USA Network earned a .17 rating with 307,000 viewers.

That is a drop of .44 of a point and 719,000 viewers (70%) from last year. The vast majority of that drop comes from the race being moved from NBC to USA Network.

However, the ratings are even lower than previous Long Beach INDYCAR races on USA Network. The most recent INDYCAR Long Beach event on USA Network was the COVID-19 delayed 2021 running that earned a .21 rating with 368,000 viewers. No Long Beach race on cable since 2016 has attracted an audience bigger than 402,000 viewers.