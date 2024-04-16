Entry List: 2024 General Tire 200

The ARCA Menards Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, where 36 cars are entered for the General Tire 200.

All cars will make the race, barring any changes to the entry list.

Tanner Gray will be driving the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 Toyota. Gray, a full-time competitor in the Craftsman Truck Series, also drove the car at Daytona International Speedway.

Multiple drivers and teams that appeared at Daytona but skipped Phoenix Raceway return at Talladega, including Eric Caudell in the No. 7, Sean Corr in the No. 8, Tim Richmond in the No. 27, Ryan Huff in the No. 36, Daytona runner-up Thomas Annunziata in the No. 44, Hunter Deshautelle in the No. 57, Jeff Scofield and Scott Melton in the Nos. 68 and 69 (the former is a partnership with Scofield’s usual team, the No. 07), Chuck Buchanan in the No. 87, AJ Moyer in the No. 88, Jason Kitzmiller in the No. 97, Dale Shearer in the No. 98 and Cody Dennison in the No. 01 (though Dennison appeared at Phoenix, albeit in a different car).

Additionally, the No. 30 of Rette Jones Racing is entered for the first time since Phoenix, though a driver is not currently listed.

Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 0, now driven by Ben Peterson, was initially entered but withdrew at Daytona.

Joining Dennison at Fast Track Racing, changes from Phoenix include Ed Pompa in the No. 10 and Bryce Haugeberg in the No. 11.

Jake Finch returns after skipping Phoenix, driving the No. 20 for Venturini Motorsports, as does Daytona winner Gus Dean in Venturini’s No. 55.

Casey Carden will be driving the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports, his first start of the 2024 season. Con Nicolopoulos is another first-timer for the season, driving the No. 06 for WPR.

Coverage for the 2024 edition of the General Tire 200 begins on FOX Sports 1 and MRN at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 20.