Kyle Larson Scores 3rd Straight Pole of 2024 at Texas

Kyle Larson has been on a tear in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying in 2024. The 2021 champion won the pole for the series race at Texas Motor Speedway, his third straight pole.

Larson earned his third pole in 2024, the 19th pole of his Cup career and his first at Texas.

Ty Gibbs will start second after posting the fastest lap in the practice session earlier on Saturday (April 13).

Gibbs’ teammate Christopher Bell will start third followed by Tyler Reddick in fourth. Reddick had the best 10 consecutive lap average in practice.

Chase Briscoe rounds out the top-five starters in fifth.

Last week’s winner William Byron, reigning champion Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace complete the top 10 in sixth through 10th, respectively.

Two multi-time Cup champions made contact with the wall during practice and therefore did not post a qualifying lap.

Kyle Busch, who won Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Texas, wrecked his racecar and will go to a backup car.

Back in a Cup car for the first time since the season-opening Daytona 500, Jimmie Johnson got loose and backed his No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota into the wall. He will start dead last (37th) in Sunday’s race, but the team is attempting to repair his racecar rather than go to a backup.

All 38 entered drivers made the starting field for Sunday’s race, two shy of a full field.

The Cup field will roll off on Sunday (April 14) at 3:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.