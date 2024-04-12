Through the Gears: Texas Best Bets

Everything is bigger in Texas! Well, except Kyle Larson’s odds to win this one.

In this episode of Through the Gears, Tino Pattigno is joined by Frontstretch’s Wyatt Watson, who is a Texas native and will be covering the action live at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

The two discuss how to handicap such a heavy favorite like Larson and other outright winners that have good value.

Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have been the class of the field on the track and on the sportsbooks this season. Winning seven of the eight races thus far, can this be the week we see a new team winner? Pattigno’s top choices to do so come from 23XI Racing, as Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick have great value across the board.

But keep an eye out for Team Penske, as it has started to turn things around during Ford’s nine-race winless streak.

There is money to be made on Friday and Saturday as well. Watson brings some great insight for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series action. When Kyle Busch is racing, it’ll be a must watch — but is Busch a must bet?

Watch Through the Gears below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.