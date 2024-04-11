Race Weekend Central
Ray Evernham joins Bringing the Heat podcast with Bryan Nolen

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Ray Evernham Shares His Trophies & Scares

Bryan Nolen and Trey Lyle

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen talks with NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham about his new book Trophies and Scares: Ray Evernham. They chat about why now is the time to write this book, the possible return of IROC, and his role in the 40th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports.

After the Evernham conversation, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to discuss the possible reconfiguration of Texas Motor Speedway ahead of the race this weekend. They also react to audio from Denny Hamlin discussing the team’s pit call at the end of the race at Martinsville Speedway.

For the Final Thoughts Segment, Lyle rants about FOX broadcasts’ consistent struggles this season, and Nolen gives Marcus Smith some social media advice.

See also
NASCAR Mailbox: Who is the Top Dog at Hendrick Motorsports?

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

bryannolentjrg
Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Trey Lyle
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steven

These Champions are great but what were their chassis/engine tricks?

0
0
Reply
Share via
1
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x