Bringing the Heat: Ray Evernham Shares His Trophies & Scares

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen talks with NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham about his new book Trophies and Scares: Ray Evernham. They chat about why now is the time to write this book, the possible return of IROC, and his role in the 40th anniversary of Hendrick Motorsports.

After the Evernham conversation, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to discuss the possible reconfiguration of Texas Motor Speedway ahead of the race this weekend. They also react to audio from Denny Hamlin discussing the team’s pit call at the end of the race at Martinsville Speedway.

For the Final Thoughts Segment, Lyle rants about FOX broadcasts’ consistent struggles this season, and Nolen gives Marcus Smith some social media advice.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.