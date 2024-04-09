OLIPOP Sponsoring John Hunter Nemechek in 8 Cup Events

Legacy Motor Club has announced a new partner for driver John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 42 team.

OLIPOP will be onboard the Toyota XSE for eight races throughout the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series season, beginning this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on April 14.

“Partnering with OLIPOP is a win-win for everyone,” Nemechek said. “The business-to-business opportunities on the No. 42 makes so much sense and I am a huge fan of this product. I’m really health-conscious and OLIPOP comes in so many flavors so there are a bunch of options. It’s nice to know I can enjoy a beverage like this that is actually good for you at the same time.”

OLIPOP’s sponsorship in NASCAR is a new endeavor for the company. In addition to this weekend’s race, the soda manufacturer will be present on Nemechek’s car for seven other “key events,” however, no additional race dates were provided in the release.

Nemechek has two top-10 finishes in eight races this year and is currently 19th in the driver’s point standings.