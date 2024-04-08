After 400 laps at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (April 7), William Byron emerged victorious at The Paperclip for his third triumph of the season and a milestone win amid Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary celebration.

Adam Cheek and Alex Gintz discuss the largely uneventful race, from what Denny Hamlin could’ve done to salvage a better finish to how racing at the track could be improved.

