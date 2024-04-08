Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After 400 laps at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (April 7), William Byron emerged victorious at The Paperclip for his third triumph of the season and a milestone win amid Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary celebration.
Adam Cheek and Alex Gintz discuss the largely uneventful race, from what Denny Hamlin could’ve done to salvage a better finish to how racing at the track could be improved.
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
Why do we care what Denny Hamlin could have done differently? Byron was the most dominant car.
Yes! Totally agree with you, Kevin. Denny got a gift last week when he jumped the restart & NASCAR didn’t act to pull it all back, reset the field and start again.
I was wondering the same thing for the same reason.
DH sure seems to get more covered than he should, but maybe that’s because he seems to be much more prone to air his grievances in the press that most of his peers. If you keep feeding the press, they will come back for more every time.
Has bubba become a better driver or is it the Gibbs car !!!
That’s a rhetorical question, right?
When I try to guess on strategy, I get things wrong plenty, but this time I thought the call to get tires was baffling. There was every indication up to that point that tires were less important for such a short run than at other tracks. With passing as difficult as it was, and it’s alayws difficult at Martinsville, I suspected it wasn’t going to work. They probably expected more people to pit and they’d start maybe sixth or seventh. I guess, with some wins, they figured they’d try something to win, but they likely did throw away a top-five and top-ten.
Yes, I read elsewhere they expected more people to pit and Hamlin would start 5th or 6th.
glad they guessed wrong!
Those 3 Hendrick cars weren’t going to pit no matter what. Quit giving whiner Hamlin ink, the end of this race had nothing to do with him.
Denny probably believes he deserved to win that event too!
Hamlin was told to stay out if the leaders pitted, come in if they don’t. They stayed out. Unless there were going to be multiple overtime restarts, stopping for tires was a waste.