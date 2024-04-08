Entry List: 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250

The seventh round of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, held at Texas Motor Speedway, has 34 trucks vying for 36 spots.

All 34 trucks will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

Kris Wright is driving the No. 1 for TRICON Garage. This is Wright’s first Truck start of the 2024 season, and his first since being released by Young’s Motorsports after last year’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. William Sawalich drove the No. 1 at Martinsville Speedway, where he finished 26th.

Kyle Busch is back in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports for his fourth Truck start of the year. Busch has one win in the No. 7 this year, which came at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Sammy Smith finished eighth in the truck at Martinsville.

Young’s Motorsports is entering the No. 20 entry, but has yet to announce its driver for it. Blake Lothian drove the truck at Martinsville, where he finished 34th.

Keith McGee returns to the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing after Stephen Mallozzi raced the truck at Martinsville. This is McGee’s fifth Truck start of 2024, with his best result being a 21st at Atlanta.

Johnny Sauter is making his second Truck start of 2024 in the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports. Kaden Honeycutt finished ninth in this truck at Martinsville. Sauter ran the opening round at Daytona International Speedway and finished 29th.

Conner Jones is in the No. 66 for ThorSport Racing, his fourth start in the truck this season. Cam Waters finished 32nd in this truck at Martinsville, and Jones’ most recent run in the truck was a 19th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Stefan Parsons and Henderson Motorsports make their latest attempt in their part-time schedule with the No. 75. This is the fourth start of the season for both team and driver. Parsons last finished 19th in this truck at COTA.

Zane Smith is racing the No. 91 for McNally-Hilgemann Racing, his third start of the season in this truck. Jack Wood finished 18th in the entry at Martinsville.

The 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 will be held Friday, April 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the race on FOX Sports 1.