NASCAR Mailbox: The Price of Going Viral

Joey Gase was upset with Dawson Cram after Gase’s car sat wrecked between turns 1 and 2 at Richmond Raceway. The team owner of the No. 35 car climbed out of his car and tore his rear bumper, which was loose, off of his car. Gase went down the track and threw the bumper at Cram’s car.

NASCAR announced on April 3 that Gase would be fined $5,000 for his actions on track. Did the penalty fit the crime, and how could these moments serve as a marketing idea for mid- to back-tier teams?

Also, what should be done to the restart zone after confusion as to what constitutes the restart zone?

