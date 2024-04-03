Joey Gase Fined for Richmond Safety Violation

Joey Gase was fined $5,000 for a safety violation following last weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway, NASCAR revealed April 3.

Gase was fined for throwing his rear bumper at Dawson Cram‘s racecar under caution.

Gase was penalized for violating sections 8.8.8K of the rule book, which states: “A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR.”

Gase was bumped by Cram, sending his No. 35 rear-end-first into the outside SAFER barrier. In a gesture of his displeasure, Gase climbed from the car, ripped the mangled rear bumper from his racecar, walked toward traffic and threw the bumper at Cram’s No. 4 Chevrolet — striking the car directly in the windshield.

In addition to Gase’s fine, three other Xfinity teams were penalized for not having one lug nut properly installed: AJ Allmendinger‘s No. 16, Taylor Gray‘s No. 19 and Corey Heim‘s No. 26.

Each team’s crew chiefs — Alex Yontz, Seth Chavka and Kristoffer Bowen — were each fined $5,000 as a result.