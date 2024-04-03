Happy Hour: Did Denny Hamlin Bunny Hop the Start on Easter?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by sports reporter Matt Schwartz to talk about the many hot topics coming out of NASCAR’s Easter weekend at Richmond Raceway.

Coming off Chandler Smith‘s win, the quartet describe how this is the deepest NASCAR Xfinity Series field seen in quite a while. They then get into what makes good racing after Sunday’s (March 31) Toyota Owners 400 was tabbed as the closest finish from the first to last in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Sunday also made history as being the first Cup points-paying oval race to feature wet-weather tires, so the guys debate how well that was executed and what the future of that could be. Then, they argue about NASCAR’s officiating on the Kyle Busch “wreck” and the Denny Hamlin restart.

Hendrick Motorsports is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its first win this coming weekend at Martinsville Speedway. So the guys name their favorite moments for HMS at The Paperclip over the years.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

