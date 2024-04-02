Justin Alexander Is Austin Dillon’s New Crew Chief

Richard Childress Racing has appointed Justin Alexander as the crew chief for Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 in the NASCAR Cup Series, the team announced April 2.

Alexander replaces Keith Rodden atop the pit box. Rodden had been stationed since 2023.

According to the release, Rodden will move into a larger role within the organization focusing on leadership and support within the company.

Additionally, Joel Keller has also been named the new lead engineer for the No. 3 car.

Alexander is a familiar face at RCR; He was the team’s competition director and has been Dillon’s crew chief twice before. Together, the duo has won four Cup races, including the 2018 Daytona 500.

“The organizational changes were made to help Richard Childress Racing’s overall NASCAR Cup Series program as we prepare for the rest of the season and locking two teams into the NASCAR Playoffs,” Andy Petree, RCR evp, said in a team release. “Justin Alexander and Austin Dillon share a unique chemistry that has proven effective in the past.

“We want to thank Keith Rodden for his leadership of the No. 3 team and know that the contributions he will continue to make to RCR in his new role will be valuable across the organization.”

Dillon and the No. 3 team are 28th in points after the race at Richmond Raceway. The team has yet to finish in the top 10 or lead a lap after seven races to begin the season, with a best finish of 16th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.