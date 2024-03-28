Through the Gears: Richmond Best Bets

In this episode of Through The Gears with Tino Pattigno, we breakdown what to expect from a NASCAR Cup Series betting standpoint for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway under the lights.

This week’s guest is Michael Palmer, a longtime NASCAR fan and gambler. The two discuss which drivers present the most value heading into the race, as well as which manufacturer stands out above the rest at this type of racetrack.

We cover it all, from favorites, long shots, prop bets and more for Richmond.

Watch the whole video below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.