Cam Waters Attempting Truck Debut at Martinsville

Cam Waters will attempt his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway on April 5, ThorSport Racing announced March 28.

Waters will drive the No. 66 truck.

“We’ve been working away at making this happen for some time and to finally be given the change to race, and with a top operation, is great,” Waters said in a team release. “I’m not putting too much pressure on myself knowing I will be getting thrown into the deep end without any testing, but hopefully I can adapt reasonably quickly and be competitive. It’s a short oval, so I’m sure it will be pretty wild out there.

“I have to thank Ford Performance and the team at ThorSport for helping make this happen and also my longtime team Tickford Racing, who have always supported my plans to explore new driving opportunities in and around my continued dedication to winning the Supercars Championship with them.“

Next week’s race at Martinsville will be Waters’ first official foray into NASCAR competition.

The 29-year-old has won 11 races in the Australian Repco Supercars Championship, the same series that Shane van Gisbergen competed in before he moved to NASCAR full time in 2024. He has scored 20 career poles and 45 podiums in his Supercars career to date.

Waters is the third driver announced to the No. 66 for 2024, following Conner Jones and Luke Fenhaus.