Max Verstappen Takes Pole Down Under in Australia

Max Verstappen‘s seemingly invincible run in Formula 1 continued on Saturday (March 23) when he took pole for the Australian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz qualified second, while Sergio Perez continued his strong start to the season by qualifying third.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks,” Sainz said, in his comeback from appendicitis a couple of weeks ago at Saudi Arabia. “A lot of days in bed. Waiting for this moment, to see if I could be here today. To put it on front row after being on top of most of qualifying, I was almost not believing it. Especially after how tough it has been … I was a bit rusty at the beginning, but I got up to speed. Finally found the pace and feeling good with the car.”

Charles Leclerc’s challenge at the pole ended with him going off track in turn 12, forcing the Ferrari driver to pit on his fast lap. He still qualified fifth.

Outside of some minor off-tracks, there were no serious incidents in qualifying, and there were no red flags.

Another mighty lap from Max Verstappen earns him a 35th career pole 🙌#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/8Xs1W7fKBg — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2024

Q3

Fernando Alonso went off in turn six on his banker lap but was able to continue and get back to the pits in time to set up for his hot lap.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:15:915m 2. 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.270s 3. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.359s 4. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.400s 5. 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.520s 6. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.657s 7. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.809s 8. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT +0.873s 9. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +1.157s 10. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +1.637s

Q2

Tsunoda advanced to Q3 in this round, knocking out Lewis Hamilton and giving RB a second straight top-10 start.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.059s 12. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.266s 13. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.439s 14. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.526s 15. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.796s

Q1

It was heartbreak in this round for Daniel Ricciardo, who had his fast lap deleted due to a track limits infringement in turn 5. This is the first time the native Australian has ever been knocked out in Q1 in his home Grand Prix.

As seen above, Zhou Guanyu had wing damage on his fast lap after turning 10 wrong and hitting the exit curb.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.267s 17. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +0.273s 18. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT +0.376s 19. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari +0.479s

The third round of the Formula 1 season is now upon us. Lights out for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix will come on Sunday, March 25th at exactly 12:00 a.m. EST.