Through the Gears: COTA Best Bets

In this episode of Through The Gears with Tino Pattigno, we break down what to expect from a NASCAR betting standpoint for the first NASCAR Cup Series road course race of the season at Circuit of the Americas.

Pattigno discusses which drivers chances of winning may be benefited the most from turning both left and right in this one. He describes which manufacturer he’s leaning on at this point in the season and how they finished 2023, with five drivers earning the most total points at road courses.

Watch the video below, and listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.