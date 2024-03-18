Entry List: 2024 XPEL 225

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series heads to its first road course of the 2024 season, Circuit of the Americas, and it features 35 trucks for 36 positions.

All 35 trucks will make the event as a result, barring any entry list changes.

Jack Hawksworth is making his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut in the No. 1 truck for TRICON Garage.

Roper Racing is back, this time with Marco Andretti behind the wheel of the No. 04 truck. This is Andretti’s fourth career Truck start after he ran three races in 2023 with Spire Motorsports. The No. 04 is also racing for the first time since the Truck race at Daytona International Speedway in February, when Cory Roper finished 22nd.

Connor Zilisch will make his Truck debut with Spire Motorsports in the No. 7 truck. Kyle Busch drove the No. 7 in the last three races.

Dale Quarterley is racing the No. 12. It is Quarterley’s third career Truck start after he raced twice in 2023.

Vicente Salas jumps into a truck for the first time in an additional Young’s Motorsports entry, the No. 20. He is a full-time competitor in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

Carter Fartuch is another driver racing in NASCAR for the first time, driving the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing after Keith McGee ran the truck last week at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain returns to the Truck Series and Niece Motorsports in the No. 45 truck. This is Chastain’s first Truck start of the season.

Jack Wood is back in the No. 91 for McNally-Hilgemann Racing after Zane Smith ran the truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 2024 XPEL 225 will be run on Saturday, March 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET. It can be seen on FOX Sports 1.