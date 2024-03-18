Connor Zilisch Running ARCA East, Other Races for Pinnacle

Connor Zilisch will compete for the ARCA Menards Series East championship in 2024 for Pinnacle Racing Group, Pinnacle announced March 18.

Zilisch will run the No. 28 beginning this weekend at Five Flags Speedway, the first event of the East season.

Additionally, he’ll compete in four other ARCA Menards Series events throughout the year. He’ll drive the No. 28 in the main-series events at Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Raceway and Watkins Glen International, plus the ARCA Menards Series West finale at Phoenix Raceway in November.

He ran one ARCA race in 2023 at Watkins Glen, where he finished second after leading 34 of 42 laps, also in Pinnacle’s No. 28.

The news comes after a slew of announced races for Zilisch throughout the season. At the beginning of the year, he announced a developmental deal with Trackhouse Racing, which puts him in JR Motorsports’ No. 88 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for a four-race deal, plus a three-event run in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Spire Motorsports.

Zilisch is the third driver to pilot a car for Pinnacle so far in 2024. Shane van Gisbergen drove the No. 28 in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, while Connor Mosack ran it at Phoenix Raceway.