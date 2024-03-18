Carter Fartuch Attempting Truck Debut at COTA

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Carter Fartuch will attempt his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas on March 23, Reaume Brothers Racing announced March 18.

Fartuch will drive the No. 22 for RBR, with Skip Barber Racing School sponsoring the effort.

“My NASCAR debut is a surreal and special moment for me, made possible by the team at the Skip Barber Racing School,” Fartuch said in a team release. “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the No. 22 Skip Barber Racing School Ford F-150 and give it my all for my Skip Barber Family.

“I’m looking forward to competing against some of the best in the country at a track I know very well in Circuit of The Americas. I would like to thank everyone at the Skip Barber Racing School and Reaume Brothers Racing that made this dream become a reality.”

The 29-year-old is the director of instructors at the Skip Barber Racing School, a facility that focuses on improving driver ability at road courses. Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace are among those who have used the facility to further develop their road course skills.

While this weekend is Fartuch’s NASCAR debut, he has previously competed in GT4 America, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and TC America.

RBR’s No. 22 has been driven by Jason White and Keith McGee in its other starts so far in 2024.