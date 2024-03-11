Entry List: 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race

The fourth race of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, held at Bristol Motor Speedway, features 36 trucks fighting for 36 positions.

All 36 trucks will make the race, barring any entry list changes.

William Sawalich will run the No. 1 for TRICON Garage, his first Truck race of the season. He competed in six Truck races in 2023.

Trey Hutchens will race the No. 14 for his own team, Trey Hutchens Racing. It is Hutchens’ first Truck start of the season.

Mason Maggio returns to the No. 21 for Floridian Motorsports after the team skipped the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kaden Honeycutt will run his second race of the season in the No. 45 for Niece Motorsports after he finished sixth in the truck at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 75 for Henderson Motorsports, featuring Stefan Parsons, returns for the first time since Daytona International Speedway.

Terry Carroll Motorsports will field the No. 90 truck, though the team has yet to announce its driver. Justin Carroll drove the entry in its 2023 appearances.

The 2024 Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol will run on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX Sports 1.