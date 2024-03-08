Through the Gears: Phoenix Best Bets

In this episode of Through The Gears with Tino Pattigno, we recap the first true test of speed in the NASCAR Cup Series season last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Then, prepare for this weekend’s racing action at Phoenix Raceway as Pattigno discusses how the new Ford and Toyota bodies will continue to benefit on the intermediate tracks.

He breaks down the favorites to win this race from an odds perspective and which driver has the best value to end up in victory lane. He also discusses how the odds will change before and after qualifying and which drivers you may want to bet on early in the weekend.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts, or check out a video version in the clip below.