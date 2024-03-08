Max Verstappen Takes Pole Once Again at Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen continued his dominant run in Formula 1, scoring the pole for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by an impressive 0.319 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in second.

Verstappen set the fastest lap in Q3 on his banker lap, then set another lap that would have still been on pole at the conclusion of the session.

Sergio Perez had to settle for third behind Verstappen and Leclerc.

“We did a step forward from last year,” Leclerc said in his podium interview. “The car is in a much better place in race runs. We just have to focus on ourselves. We cannot change the [setup] for tomorrow, so we just have to optimize everything else for the race. Then we’ll see what’s possible.”

One of the big stories of the day in the F1 paddock was a surprise debut. Carlos Sainz is out for the rest of the weekend due to appendicitis, leaving a Ferrari seat open for the team’s reserve driver, 18-year-old Oliver Bearman. Bearman qualified 11th in advance of his first race.

Q3

After a bit of action in the first two rounds of qualifying, this one went incident free.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Leader 1. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 1:00:000m 2. 16 Charles Leclec Ferrari +0.319s 3. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.335s 4. 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.374s 5. 83 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.617s 6. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.660s 7. 63 George Russell Mercedes +0.844s 8. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.988s 9. 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda RBPT +1.075s 10. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +1.100s

Q2

With 11 minutes remaining in the session, Nico Hulkenberg lost all power in his Haas and stopped outside of the racing line in turn 8.

The red flag was waved stopping the session with 10 minutes and 58 seconds remaining.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 38 Oliver Bearman Ferrari +0.036s 12. 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes +0.374s 13. 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari +0.414s 14. 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB Honda RBPT +0.419s 15. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari N/A

Q1

As the track continued to grip up, safe teams were having to resort to slapping on sets of used soft tires and going out to qualify in a hurry.

After a very hard wreck near the end of Free Practice 3 earlier in the day, Zhou Guanyu was stuck in the garage until the final two minutes of this session. The KICK Sauber team had to rush to get its green machine back out.

Sadly, it wasn’t a miracle run. The Chinese driver just missed getting to the line in time and didn’t set a qualifying time.

Pos. Driver No. Driver Team Time from Advancing 16. 77 Valtteri Bottas KICK Sauber +0.072s 17. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.366s 18. 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault +0.370s 19. 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes +0.417s 20. 24 Zhou Guanyu KICK Sauber Ferrari N/A

This year’s first two F1 races are unique in that they will be contested on Saturdays instead of Sundays. Lights out for round two, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will come at noon ET on Saturday, March 9. Coverage will be on ESPN.