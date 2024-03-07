Bringing the Heat: Kyle Petty Continues His Ride, Pt. 1

On this episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen has a special interview with a surprise guest to promote a special event at Phoenix Raceway this weekend.

Nolen also spoke with NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty to get his reaction to the start of the NASCAR season. They also discussed his upcoming charity motorcycle ride, The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, which starts in May.

The interview is the first of a two-part conversation with Petty, the second of which will air next week.

Afterward, Nolen sits down with Danny Peters to discuss whether Hendrick Motorsports’ dominance will continue for the rest of the season and their expectations for the new aero package at Phoenix.

For the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Peters react to Ryan Blaney‘s post-race comments on whether one manufacturer has a clear edge to this point.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio wherever you get your podcasts.

