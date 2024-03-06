Happy Hour: Is Honda Really Heading to NASCAR?

On this week’s Happy Hour, hosts Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Caleb Barnes are joined by NBC Sports’ John Newby to discuss the NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The quartet breaks down the recent speed shown out of Stewart-Haas Racing and the strong Vegas run by Noah Gragson. Then they talk what the future of Rajah Caruth could look like after scoring his first career Craftsman Truck Series win.

The guys then take on the biggest rumor surging through the NASCAR garage: is Honda coming to NASCAR. They speculate on what that would look like and what teams could swap over to the manufacturer if it does indeed join.

Finally, the Happy Hour gang get into why this year’s NASCAR Cup Series field is the most stacked in series history before doing a NASCAR version of the NFL Combine.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.

Trey Lyle A Graduate of Virginia Tech in Sports Media and Analytics, Trey Lyle has been covering NASCAR since 2021 as the producer of the Fast Lane with Ed Lane on VTRN Sports 93.3 FM in Lynchburg, Va. Trey joined FS in 2023 to cohost Happy Hour and help out on the podcast front as the producer for Brining the Heat with Bryan Nolen. Now, he oversees the entire podcast operation for Frontstretch.

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!