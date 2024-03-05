Shane van Gisbergen Adds SafetyCulture Sponsorship

Shane van Gisbergen has landed SafetyCulture as a new partner for the former Australian Supercars champion in the 2024 season, Trackhouse Racing announced March 5.

The global technology and software company will be the primary sponsor for the driver in three NASCAR Xfinity Series races and one race in the NASCAR Cup Series, all while driving for Kaulig Racing in its partnership with Trackhouse.

“We’re thrilled to have SafetyCulture join Team Trackhouse and support Shane van Gisbergen,” Trackhouse’s Justin Marks said in a team release. “There’s a lot of synergy between our brands, and we look forward to putting SafetyCulture’s technology to good use across our team operations.”

Van Gisbergen will have SafetyCulture featured on his car at Phoenix Raceway, Michigan International Speedway and Kansas Speedway in the Xfinity Series.

He will also have the new sponsor’s colors at Daytona International Speedway later this year in the No. 16 Kaulig Cup car.

SafetyCulture will also be a season-long associate sponsor of the inaugural Chicago Street Race winner.

In 2024, van Gisbergen has a best finish of third at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series.