Callum Ilott Subbing for David Malukas at St. Petersburg

Callum Ilott will drive the No. 6 Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren in this weekend’s season-opening NTT IndyCar Series race at St. Petersburg, the team announced March 5.

Ilott is filling in for David Malukas, who continues to recover from an injured left wrist. A timetable for his return is not yet known.

Ilott, who also has experience in the Formula 1 ranks, has amassed 36 starts IndyCar over the last three season while driving for Juncos Hollinger Racing, accumulating five top-10 results.

His best finishes in 2023, while running full time, were a pair of fifth-place results bookending the season.

Ilott has been a test driver for Ferrari and was a reserve driver on the Alfa Romeo roster in 2021.