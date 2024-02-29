Through the Gears: Las Vegas Betting Preview

With the latest episode of Through The Gears with Tino Pattigno, you can now watch all of the betting breakdown action on YouTube in addition to listening on your favorite podcast source!

We recap the wild NASCAR Cup Series race from Atlanta Motor Speedway, give you some betting strategies as we are now past the first two superspeedway races and preview what to expect at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This weeks guest is Dale Tanhardt, a verified NASCAR betting expert at the Action Network, a champion iRacer and content creator for The Daily Downforce.

The two discuss how the new bodies of Ford and Toyota will fare moving forward this season, which driver they are betting on early this week and how you can maximize profits by using practice and qualifying to your advantage this year.

